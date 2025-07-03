Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Young Washington' historical epic hitting theaters Independence Day, 2026

Angel Studios and Wonder Project partnering to bring biopic of America's first president to life

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
Kelsey Grammer honors the American Revolution with new Fox Nation feature Video

Kelsey Grammer honors the American Revolution with new Fox Nation feature

Actor Kelsey Grammer discusses his latest Fox Nation feature, 'Blood on the Bridge: The Battle of Lexington & Concord,' and celebrating America.

"Young Washington," an upcoming biopic chronicling the origins of the first president of the United States, is set to release in theaters on July 4, 2026.

"Set against the frontier of colonial America, this film brings to life the untold origin story of a 21-year-old George Washington—long before the Revolution, long before the Constitution—when a single mistake nearly cost him everything," the film’s description says.

"After triggering the start of the French and Indian War, Washington must reckon with personal failure, devastating loss, and the weight of responsibility. What emerges from the ashes isn’t just a military leader—but a man forged by humility, courage, and conviction."

The project is a collaboration between faith-based Angel Studios and Wonder Project and will be directed by Jon Erwin, the filmmaker behind the hit 2023 film, "Jesus Revolution," and Amazon Prime’s streaming series, "House of David."

"Young Washington" film art and portrait of young George Washington

"Young Washington" will hit theaters on July 4, 2026, Angel Studios and Wonder Project announced.  (Angel Studios-Wonder Project/MPI/Getty Images)

Erwin said he was excited to share the story he’s been waiting for over a decade to tell.

"I’ve dreamed of telling the powerful origin story of George Washington for nearly a decade," Erwin said in a press release. "It’s a story of a true pioneer, which makes it the perfect project to partner on with the pioneers at Angel and their world-class distribution network. ‘Young Washington’ isn’t just a film—it’s a celebration of the American spirit and the miracle of the forging of our nation." 

The historical epic’s release will coincide with America's 250th anniversary. Erwin said filming will begin this summer.

General George Washington

Illustration of General George Washington directing the retreat of the Continental Army across the East River, from Brooklyn to Manhattan, after their defeat at the hands of British forces during the battle of Long Island, August 29, 1776. Engraving by JC Armytage from a painting by Wageman. ((Photo by Interim Archives/Getty Images))

Jordan Harmon, president of Angel Studios, who will distribute the film, said: "Our shared commitment to inspirational, powerful storytelling made ‘Young Washington’ an easy project to partner on with Wonder."

"George Washington helped shape our nation and so many of the American values we hold dear. I can’t imagine a more meaningful way to celebrate America’s 250th birthday than by watching this adaptation of such a pivotal period in his young life." 

Angel Studios announced that tickets are available for pre-order now.

