'Young Washington' historical epic hitting theaters Independence Day, 2026

"Young Washington," an upcoming biopic chronicling the origins of the first president of the United States, is set to release in theaters on July 4, 2026.

"Set against the frontier of colonial America, this film brings to life the untold origin story of a 21-year-old George Washington—long before the Revolution, long before the Constitution—when a single mistake nearly cost him everything," the film’s description says.

"After triggering the start of the French and Indian War, Washington must reckon with personal failure, devastating loss, and the weight of responsibility. What emerges from the ashes isn’t just a military leader—but a man forged by humility, courage, and conviction."

The project is a collaboration between faith-based Angel Studios and Wonder Project and will be directed by Jon Erwin, the filmmaker behind the hit 2023 film, "Jesus Revolution," and Amazon Prime’s streaming series, "House of David."

Erwin said he was excited to share the story he’s been waiting for over a decade to tell.

"I’ve dreamed of telling the powerful origin story of George Washington for nearly a decade," Erwin said in a press release. "It’s a story of a true pioneer, which makes it the perfect project to partner on with the pioneers at Angel and their world-class distribution network. ‘Young Washington’ isn’t just a film—it’s a celebration of the American spirit and the miracle of the forging of our nation."

The historical epic’s release will coincide with America's 250th anniversary. Erwin said filming will begin this summer.

Jordan Harmon, president of Angel Studios, who will distribute the film, said: "Our shared commitment to inspirational, powerful storytelling made ‘Young Washington’ an easy project to partner on with Wonder."

"George Washington helped shape our nation and so many of the American values we hold dear. I can’t imagine a more meaningful way to celebrate America’s 250th birthday than by watching this adaptation of such a pivotal period in his young life."

Angel Studios announced that tickets are available for pre-order now.