'You belong with me:' Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement could inspire wedding boom

Music icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce ’s engagement may spark a wedding boom, according to some experts.

The dynamic duo announced their engagement in an Instagram post on Tuesday, 13 days after Swift appeared on the Kelce brothers’ "New Heights Podcast," an ode to the singer’s lucky number.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the pair commented in their announcement.

Now, love could be in the air for young Americans everywhere.

"Taylor and Travis represent something rare in celebrity culture: mutual admiration and grounded authenticity," relationship expert Colette Jane Fehr told Fox News Digital. "Their story has the power to spark what I’d call a ‘celebration boom,’ not just in weddings but in couples investing more intentionally in their own relationships. Wedding planners and venues should prepare for couples who want ceremonies that reflect joy, playfulness, and heartfelt connection, qualities Taylor and Travis model so beautifully."

Fehr revealed that when a visible couple like Travis and Taylor celebrate their love in such an authentic and playful way, it has the power to influence cultural trends.

"Their engagement shows that true connection, rooted in humor, respect, and presence, thrives even under the world’s spotlight," she said. "Couples everywhere will look to them as proof that love doesn’t have to be performative; it can be deeply joyful and real. That kind of visibility can inspire a wave of weddings where couples want to emulate not just the style, but the spirit of their bond."

HARO founder Peter Shankman told Fox News Digital that the love story is what people are "craving" right now.

"Simply put, in the world we live in right now, something "happy" is rare — and it's what people are craving," Shankman said. "Once the wedding happens, look for thousands of couples to immediately request a lower-level version of whatever they wind up doing. Unlike the $75 million Bezos wedding, this one will be seen as kind, as happy, as all-welcoming. That's what people will want."

The marketing consultant said if he was a wedding planner, he’d put together "happy vibes" wedding packages before knowing the couple’s plans for the big day.

"The end result is to get people to equate their wedding with the "good vibes" that will certainly come from the T&T wedding. That's what's going to sell over the next few years."

‘The Determined Society’ founder and host Shawn French predicts the couple’s choice of where to marry will instantly become the "most coveted wedding destination in the world."

"The ‘Swift Effect’ is proven in the economy – her tour boosted local GDPs; it will translate the same way in the wedding industry," he said. "Couples don’t just book venues; they book stories. If Swift and Kelce say 'I do' at a certain venue, fans will attach emotional significance to that space, making it a symbolic place to begin their own love story."