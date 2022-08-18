Yale professor pummeled for 'I'm a big supporter of free speech BUT...' tweet on Libs of TikTok

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Yale University professor Howard Forman called for the Libs of TikTok account to be suspended from Facebook despite claiming to support free speech in a ridiculed tweet on Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, the Libs of TikTok Twitter account reported that Facebook had "permanently suspended" their page. After appealing, Libs of TikTok said that Facebook confirmed that they were "suspended for good."

Hours later, their Facebook page was reactivated, but Libs of TikTok stated that they were still locked out of the account in a "permanent" move.

Many progressive accounts applauded the possibility of Libs of TikTok being taken off of social media, including Forman who praised the move despite being "a big supporter of free speech."

LIBS OF TIKTOK EXPOSES KID PERFORMING AT CALIFORNIA DRAG SHOW

"I’m a big supporter of free speech. But also VERY happy when a platform takes their "terms of service" seriously and prevents unnecessary harm. This woman can shout from her rooftop and yell from her car. And karma will eventually come for her hateful soul. But keep her off FB," Forman tweeted.

Forman was lambasted on Twitter for what people saw as a subjective take on free speech.

"’You can’t yell fire in a crowded theater’ energy," Florida Health Department press secretary Jeremy Redfern tweeted.

"Narrator: This actually does not constitute supporting free speech," actor Nick Searcy joked.

Townhall.com web editor Rebecca Downs wrote, "Ahh, the ‘but’ to show otherwise… so disturbing gleefulness…"

Former Texas congressional candidate Jason Nelson criticized, "How can your podcast have the word "truth" in it? Or are you never worried about being on the wrong side of a public debate?"

"Here’s a great example of a leftie characterizing words as ‘harm.’ And now you see how the left foments violence against authors like Salman Rushdie. Hey Howard, were Rushdie’s words ‘harm,’ too?" Claremont Institute Erielle Davidson asked.

Townhall.com senior editor Kurt Schlichter tweeted, "I support free speech, but we must also remember that with freedom comes a responsibility not to cause harm. Which is why we must not allow Marxism, CRT or the advocation of mutilation to conform to delusions. Thanks for your help in preventing harm."

‘LATER, TATER!’ TWITTER SAYS GOODBYE TO BRIAN STELTER AFTER CNN CANCELS HIS SHOW

On Thursday, Libs of TikTok updated the story, informing followers that the suspension was likely an "error."

"UPDATE: Facebook is telling us that they did not suspend our account. We have no access though and are locked out. Looks like it might be an ‘error.’ We should be back up and running soon," Libs of TikTok wrote.

The original suspension report came after the Twitter account posted videos of Boston Children’s Hospital supporting "gender-affirming" treatments and hysterectomies. The hospital has since removed references to performing vaginoplasties on 17-year-olds on their website in response to backlash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Libs of TikTok has frequently faced suspension attempts from social media sites over the past few months. In June, the Libs of TikTok Twitter was briefly locked out of its account after posting a massive thread exposing efforts to promote drag queen events involving children. In May, Libs of TikTok was suspended from Instagram, though the account was later restored after the site claimed it was done "by mistake."