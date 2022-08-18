'Later, Tater!' Twitter says goodbye to Brian Stelter after CNN cancels his show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservatives on Twitter bid farewell to CNN anchor Brian Stelter as CNN broke the news that it was ending his show, "Reliable Sources." The network confirmed that Stelter would not be retained for any other role.

A CNN spokesperson confirmed the departure with Fox News Digital on Thursday, stating, "CNN will end its ‘Reliable Sources’ program on Sunday, August 21st. As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors."

Stelter gave a statement to NPR as well, claiming he was grateful to his time on the cable news network.

The host has been at CNN since 2013, where he has developed a reputation for hounding conservative media. The conservative reaction to the news of his ouster on Twitter provided a hint as to how partisan Stelter’s news program could be.

Conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong tweeted, "Brian Stelter has been fired from CNN. Goodbye potato."

"SHOCKED." wrote NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham.

Conservative pundit Greg Price broke the news, stating, "BREAKING: CNN has officially cancelled Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter. The tater has been tossed."

Price also tweeted, "Liz Cheney and Brian Stelter are gone in the span of three days. This is amazing."

The Blaze’s Twitter account added insult to injury, posting a picture of Stelter interviewing so-called "Creepy Porn Lawyer" Michael Avenatti several years ago. The account commented, "Never forget this Brian Stelter moment."

COVID journalist Alex Berenson got revenge on Stelter with his Twitter send-off, writing, "Adios, @brianstelter! Remember when you said @substack should ban me? Now here I am back on @twitter while @cnn dumps you. Who’d have guessed? Maybe radio’s more your thing?"

"Brian Stelter’s fan must be crushed," wrote The Free Beacon’s Jordan Chamberlain, mocking the anchor’s TV rating.

Podcast host John Gibson tweeted, "Ask not for whom the bell tolls @brianstelter. Tried to warn you."

Conservative radio host Mark Kaye rejoiced, exclaiming, "Liz Cheney AND @brianstelter in the same week?!?! Thank you God!!!"

"Somebody better tell all 3 of Brian Stelter's viewers," quipped Town Hall reporter Mia Cathell.

"Later, Tater!" tweeted Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.