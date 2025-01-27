WWII veteran turns 100, reveals the secrets of a long, healthy life

A man who served in World War II as an airman recently turned 100 years old — and celebrated in style with two different birthday parties.

He also said the smartphone has been one of the most significant inventions in his lifetime — plus shared his tips for living a long and healthy life.

John Fife, who lives in Clevedon, in North Somerset in the U.K., turned 100 on Dec. 26, 2024, news agency SWNS reported.

He celebrated first with family and friends at a hotel — and second with friends and neighbors in the lounge at Coleridge Court, a McCarthy Stone Retiring Living development, as SWNS noted.

He said, "I feel very fortunate that I still enjoy good health and am able to get out and about."

Born and educated in Edinburgh, Fife said he was called up for national service with the Royal Air Force in 1943.

He trained as a wireless operator and air gunner in the RAF, SWNS said.

He then served with Coastal Command Air/Sea Rescue until he was demobilized in 1946.

After leaving the military, Fife got married and started a career in the civil service with the Post Office Savings Bank in two different locations.

He, his wife and their two sons moved to Glasgow in 1966 where, following the separation of the Savings Bank from the Post Office, he worked on setting up a new headquarters for the Savings Bank, known today in the U.K. as National Savings & Investments, the same source noted.

During this time, he received special recognition for his services.

"In 1970, I was presented to Queen Elizabeth II on her visit to the headquarters of the new Department," Fife said, as SNWS reported.

He retired from the Civil Service in 1984 and moved to Clevedon to be nearer his sons.

So how does he keep active even today?

"I start each day with a fixed goal, such as a long walk or going to church, and I love completing jigsaws," he said, as SWNS reported.

He said he's also "made new friends and started new activities since moving to Coleridge Court in 2022."

When asked for his secrets of living a long life, Fife was quite clear.

"Make a decision to do things and carry them out and do what you can to help the less fortunate," he said.

He said medical advances throughout his years on Earth have been extraordinary — and also named the smartphone as probably the most significant development he's witnessed in his 100 years.