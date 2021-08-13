Jamie Metzl: Expert committee 'essentially lied' about lab leak as part of 'deal' with China

World Health Organization Committee member Jamie Metzl sat down with "America's Newsroom" Friday, and discussed the W.H.O. looking into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday, the W.H.O in a new statement admitted that the lab leak theory was not "extremely unlikely" after all.

WHO SAYS COVID-19 ORIGIN NEEDS MORE STUDIES AS TOP EXPERT'S LAB 'CONCERN' MADE PUBLIC FOR FIRST TIME

JAMIE METZL: Just to be clear, the World Health Organization itself hasn’t been downplaying the likelihood of a lab incident origin. It was an international expert committee that was doing so. Actually, the director-general of the W.H.O has been pretty strong saying we have to examine all hypotheses. This international committee which in my view very shamefully announced in February of this year in a joint press event in China alongside their Chinese government counterparts that a lab incident origin was extremely unlikely, their words, it now turns out they were essentially lying.

That the leaders of this international committee actually believed a lab incident origin ranged from unlikely to likely but that they did a deal with their Chinese government counterparts who didn’t want to mention the lab incident origin at all. So the deal was well, we’ll mention this possibility and then we’ll say it is extremely unlikely and not call for a further investigation. So the leader of that independent expert committee has now essentially come clean.

