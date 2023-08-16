Expand / Collapse search
Mother claims she lost her job, was called 'anti-trans' after opposing sexual ideology in schools

Elon Musk responded to story online, asking Compass if it fired California mother for speaking out

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
NJ's battle over transgender notification policy in schools 'a hill we all die on': Frank Capone Video

NJ's battle over transgender notification policy in schools 'a hill we all die on': Frank Capone

Middletown, New Jersey school board president Frank Capone warns parental rights are 'under attack' ahead of court ruling on 'The Story with Martha MacCallum.'

A mother in Benicia, California, started a website and is defending her reputation after she was accused of racism and transphobia by community members for speaking out against sexual ideology in the classroom.

StudentsFirstCA co-founder Jonathan Zachreson shared the mother’s story on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

"This well-mannered mom spoke at the [Benicia Unified School District] board meeting, expressing concern the new sex-ed curriculum was teaching 10 year-olds they could choose their own gender," Zachreson wrote Tuesday. "Within days, a group formally affiliated with [The Democrats] contacted her work, demanded and successfully got her fired."

FEDERAL APPEALS COURT RULES SCHOOL DISTRICT CAN CONTINUE TO KEEP STUDENT GENDER TRANSITIONS FROM PARENTS

People protesting

A mother in Benicia, California, started a website and is defending her reputation after she was accused of racism and transphobia by community members for speaking out against sexual ideology in the classroom. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

His report has gained attention from Libs of TikTok, an account with over 2 million followers, and even from billionaire Elon Musk

The mother, who said that she worked at Compass and was identified in a school board video as Janet Roberson, has claimed that she was fired for her statements at a school board meeting.  

"Compass, did you really fire this person for this reason?" Musk, who has over 153 million followers on X, posted Tuesday. 

CA PRESCHOOL TEACHER BLASTS 'INNOCENCE,' SAYS TODDLERS SHOULD BE TAUGHT 'QUEERNESS,' SEXUALITY IN CLASSROOM

Zachreson linked directly to a website, beniciafreedom.org. The website, reportedly owned by Roberson, tells her story directly. 

"I'm the mom of an elementary schooler, a middle schooler, and a high schooler," the site reads. "On April 20, I spoke at a school board meeting to express my concerns about the inappropriate new sex-ed curriculum being taught to 10 and 12 year olds.  Then the bullies in town began a campaign to destroy me."

The site lists a timeline that begins with Roberson’s appearance at a Benicia Unified School District (BUSD) meeting in April to "disagree with the new sex-ed curriculum." 

In that video, Roberson tells the school board that children should not be forced to learn about sexual ideology in the classroom. 

"Children are being asked to identify their pronouns and this is now part of the ten-year-old curriculum," the mother said. "This forces a gender discussion beyond the scope of the state requirements and complicates an already overburdened classroom environment."

LGBTQ transgender youth

The mother, who said that she worked at Compass and was identified in a school board video as Janet Roberson, has claimed that she was fired for her statements at a school board meeting.   (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Roberson continued: "We are alarmed that gender identity is now being discussed in math classes. This takes time from core learning and does not benefit the students who are in our community. Teaching kids that there isn’t standard or truth and that you can believe anything that you want to believe is not scientifically accurate or medically correct. For example, the notion that a girl can decide to be a boy, or a boy can decide to be a girl is not true and should not be taught."

In another video posted to YouTube, Roberson shares what appears to be a screenshot of an email from BUSD that includes a 5th-grade-curriculum with information on "Puberty Talk."

The site also links to a letter from Nathalie Christian, the same name as the Treasurer for the Progressive Democrats of Benicia. The letter calls Roberson's "agenda" one that is "anti-equity, anti-trans, anti-Black, and anti-choice."

BUSD, Progressive Democrats of Benicia and Compass did not respond to a request for comment. Fox News Digital also reached out to the owner of beniciafreedom.org's website in order to get in contact with Roberson. 

Trans Visibility Day Rally in Rome

A California mother was accused of being "anti-trans" by liberal activists.  (Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.