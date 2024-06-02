WNBA has been a 'failure' until Caitlin Clark, league would be 'suicidal' to not protect most valuable asset

WNBA star Caitlin Clark has generated record buzz around women's basketball, however, her popularity has generated controversy in the sports world.

"The WNBA has been a failure forever, it just has been," Fox News contributor, Guy Benson said. "They don't make money. They have not turned a profit ever."

"And you look at the interest at the college level now, at the WNBA level in Caitlin Clark, the jersey sales, the ticket sales, the TV ratings. This league would be suicidal to not protect its most valuable asset in the history of the league," Benson added.

Former ESPN host Jemele Hill found the presence of Clark in the league to be "problematic" because of the athlete’s race and sexuality.

"We would all be very naive if we didn’t say race and her sexuality played a role in her popularity. While so many people are happy for Caitlin’s success — including the players; this has had such an enormous impact on the game — there is a part of it that is a little problematic because of what it says about the worth and the marketability of the players who are already there," Hill told 'The LA Times.' .

It's not people just outside the league that appear to have an issue with Clark. Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter hip-checked Clark during their heated game on Saturday. Initially, Carter received a common foul, but it was upgraded to a flagrant-1 violation after the league reviewed the play.

When interviewed by media about the incident after the game, Carter refused to talk about the foul, instead taking to X to respond, writing "hoop or shut up."

Fox News contributor Joe Concha added that "the WNBA probably should up the fines a little bit" to reduce these actions on the court against the 22-year-old rookie WNBA player.

Fox News’ Anita Vogel pointed out that while most state a multitude of reasons for why people shouldn’t like Clark, that "they forgot to mention her talent. I mean, she's there because of her athletic ability."

"I think it's wonderful that women, young women who like to play basketball, now have her to look up to. And maybe they aspire to the NBA, WNBA, maybe that is going to, you know, have more success in the future because of her," Vogel said.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.