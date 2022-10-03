Wisconsin gubernatorial challenger Tim Michels vows to restore 'rule of law' if elected in November

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels vowed to restore "rule of law" in the state if elected in November, arguing "people are ready for a change." Michels joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss his bid to unseat current Democrat Gov. Tony Evers in the country's most expensive gubernatorial race.

TIM MICHELS: Crime is a very important issue in Wisconsin as it is all over America. And Tony Evers shockingly made a campaign pledge four years ago to halve, to cut in half, the prison population here in Wisconsin, and he's well on his way to doing it. He's released probably about a thousand now at the end of last year, at the end of 2021, he released nearly 900 convicted felons, 270 of which were convicted murderers, and some of those were cop killers. And perhaps the most shocking part, 44 of them are child rapists. They're on the streets of Wisconsin today. So why Tony Evers or the woke left liberals think that that's a good idea, is beyond me. But more importantly, it's beyond the people of Wisconsin. It's not what people want. People want safe communities. They want to keep their families safe, their property safe and themselves safe. I'm going to be tough on crime. I spent 12 years on active duty as an Army Ranger, and I wore a uniform, so all the men and women in law enforcement are going to know that I back the blue. And we're going to get tough on these catch and release DAs that are letting these bad guys out on the street the next day. We will have rule of law once again in Wisconsin. It's a very important issue here. People are ready for a change.

