Couple killed after coronavirus dispute with daughter and boyfriend: Nancy Grace investigates

Former prosecutor and Fox Nation host Nancy Grace raised new questions over the potential involvement of a teenage girl in the double murder of her adoptive parents after Wisconsin police said that the couple was killed by the daughter's boyfriend.

Khari Sanford and Ali’jah Larrue, both 18, were arrested and charged on Tuesday in the first-degree murders of Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and husband Robin Carre, 57.

Dave Mack, an investigative reporter for CrimeOnline.com, told Grace that the couple's daughter Miriam was living with Sanford in the parent's home just weeks before the killings.

"What we're finding out is that the suspect Khari Sanford actually had been living with the victims and had been dating their adopted daughter, Miriam, in a relationship that had been going on for a long time," reported Mack in the latest episode of Fox Nation's "Crime Stories."

LIMITED TIME OFFER, GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF FOX NATION FOR $0.99

"Two weeks before this shooting occurred, Beth Porter moved her daughter and Sanford out of the house because they refused to distance themselves socially," he continued.

Porter and Carre were found by a jogger on the morning of March 31 at the University of Wisconsin Arboretum, near the school’s Madison campus. Authorities believe they were killed the night before, each shot in the back of the head.

"It is my understanding that the doctor, Dr. Beth Potter, had some immune issue and she could not be close to people," added Grace.

"It's my understanding... she felt that her daughter, Mimi and her live-in teen lover, we're not respecting her and were not keeping the social distance in the time of COVID-19, so she moves them into an Airbnb."

"She doesn't throw them out on the street. She moves them into an apartment," said Grace.

Police reportedly believe that Sanford and Larrue abducted Porter and Carre from their homes and killed them after an aborted robbery attempt.

"What about Mimi? Miriam, the daughter?" asked Grace.

5 TRUE CRIME SHOW TO BINGE-WATCH ON FOX NATION

"This is the part that bothers me," said Mack, "she hasn't been charged -- yet."

"But, she actually alibied Sanford," he continued. "She told the police that they were at their Airbnb the entire night of the 30 and 31 and that they did not leave."

Police, however, have reportedly recovered text messages exchanged between Miriam and Sanford that indicate that they were not together at the time.

"What can you tell me, Dave Mack, about conversations, alleged conversations coming to light about how the daughter Mimi was bragging that her parents were rich and they had a lot of 'bands', which is thousands of dollars?" asked Grace.

"Early in the month of March... a friend overheard Miriam and Sanford talking about the need for money and Miriam flat-out said, 'hey, my folks are rich, they got 'bands,' referring to the thousands of cash," said Mack.

To hear more about this case, watch "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace" on Fox Nation.

LIMITED TIME OFFER, GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF FOX NATION FOR $0.99

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation today to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.