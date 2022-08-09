Will Cain: After Trump raid, we're seeing what a permanent national split looks like

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Will Cain said the country is experiencing a divide between those in power and those who want to question the government in his commentary Tuesday on " Tucker Carlson Tonight ."

WILL CAIN: A day after the FBI’s raid on former president Donald Trump we are starting to see what a permanent national split looks like. A divorce. Nobody wants to say it out loud, but it’s true. And this is not simply a break between Democrats and Republicans. No, that’s too simple. What we are seeing is a divide between people who are willing to use the power of the state to silence their opponent and those who are unwilling. What’s held this country together since the Civil War? It’s not the federal code, it’s not even the Bill of Rights, as important as that document is.

Remember, the Soviet Union had a bill of rights. It guaranteed freedom of speech and equal rights. But in practice the Bolsheviks assassinated their political opponents and sent their dissidents to the gulags. As he boasted, show me the man, I will show you the crime. Now what’s kept us functioning through the centuries where the Bolsheviks failed is that our Constitution separated powers and prevented a uni-party. We also had an understanding that state power shall not be used for improper political purposes. The law must be enforced equally, without political considerations. And once you lose that common understanding, it’s mutually assured destruction. Nobody had any reason to uphold the system, so the system will collapse.

