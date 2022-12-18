Why Yellowstone National Park is worth the visit this winter season: 'No better place to spend the holidays'

With Christmas cheer in full gear, look no further than Yellowstone National Park as a top destination for nature-loving enthusiasts seeking a breathtaking landscape this holiday season.

Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek showcased the nation's oldest national park in the platform's special episode "A Yellowstone Christmas," taking viewers through an exclusive look at what the more than two million-acre location has to offer.

"There is no better place to spend the holidays than in the great outdoors," Hornacek explained during the episode. "America's national parks are so great for that. When it comes to the fresh air, the gorgeous views, and top destinations to add to your winter bucket list, look no further than Yellowstone National Park."

The national park was established back in 1872, making 2022 its 150th birthday.

The winter wonderland, which is located primarily in Wyoming, is one of the few national parks that remains open through Christmas.

Despite the park's peak season being in August and September, visitors from around the world come visit the serene location during the winter months, relishing in the serenity it provides around Christmastime.

"Yellowstone's Christmas celebrations and festivities begin far earlier than you might think," Hornacek said. "Christmas in August is one of the biggest annual traditions, that's months before December. During that time, visitors can see beautifully illuminated Christmas trees, listen to carolers sing, and fully immerse themselves in the holiday season as it kicks into full gear."

"Despite all the action in the summer, in the winter months, there is plenty to do and see as well, especially in December," she continued.

Visitors can witness dozens of animals, including elk and bears, more than 300 bird species, and even 290 waterfalls.

There are also more than 500 active geysers within Yellowstone, and at the top of the list for many nature-loving tourists to check off their bucket list is Old Faithful.

"When it comes to an eruption of Old Faithful, you have to time it right," Hornacek said. "Old Faithful erupts about every 90 minutes and will shoot up to over 150 feet high. It's considered the most consistent geyser in Yellowstone. At Yellowstone, you have the opportunity to see where fire meets ice and experience wildlife and Mother Nature in a truly special way."

Christmastime tourists can explore the park through snowmobiling and snowshoeing, and can also partake in ranger-led tours and a sleigh ride to celebrate the holidays.

"Other Yellowstone traditions are candlelight services and a giant evergreen tree lighting near Officer's Row," Hornacek said. "The tree lighting tradition dates back to more than a century ago."

"This Christmas, visitors can explore the Northern Range, ice skate at Old Faithful, and enjoy time with family and friends at the Mammoth Hotel and Campground," she concluded.



