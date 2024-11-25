Whoopi Goldberg shuts down co-host's fearmongering about Trump before inauguration: 'Wait and see'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg put the smackdown on one of her colleagues, arguing that panicking about the incoming Trump administration is a waste of energy.

While many of Trump’s critics warned that Trump would bring about the end of American democracy, many have either become more amicable towards him or urged their fellow Americans to respect the peaceful transfer of power.

After multiple co-hosts of "The View" lamented that Trump won the presidency once again, two co-hosts argued that it is best to wait and see how his tenure will actually be, rather than lose sleep over doomsday scenarios for the United States.

"I’m kind of shying away from this all this sort of apocalyptic, it’s all, you know, we need to be, like, losing sleep over it," co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said. "The American system of government is strong. It’s held. There are checks and balances even if my party’s in control of the House, the Senate and the presidency and I think we should root — I root for America, so I root for a smart, serious Donald Trump presidency and I root for pushback when he doesn’t do things that are smart."

Goldberg voiced a similar sentiment, "I’m not going to waste a lot of time on what he might do. I’m going to — I’m going to wait because I need to see what he will do so that I know what I’m going to do."

"I think what we’re all saying is we're gonna sit and watch, we’re gonna wait and see, because we can’t do anything else except-"

Co-host Ana Navarro interjected, "I’m not gonna wait and see," starting a flurry of crosstalk among the show's co-hosts about concerns the future administration will involve "retribution" with Trump being a "dictator" which was stopped in its tracks by Goldberg.

"There’s nothing to be done until you know what you’re fighting," Goldberg declared. "It’s… Pissing in the wind doesn’t help! You just get a wet face!"

"What I’m saying is I have no false expectations that at 78 he’s going to all of a sudden turn into a good human being," she said. "I spent weeks telling people that he was apocalyptic. I’m not going to change now because it’s still the same man. I think that’s why we lose credibility," Navarro later added.

"Well here’s the thing, you lose credibility in many different ways if you don’t know what you’re talking about, and you accuse him of something, then they’re gonna blow it back," Goldberg said. "That’s why I say we need to wait and see exactly what you’re gonna do."