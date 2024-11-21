Joe Rogan mocks 'The View' after co-host accused him of believing in dragons

Podcast host Joe Rogan mocked "The View" by changing his description on social media after they claimed he believes in dragons.

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg opened a segment on Thursday by discussing a recent poll showing many young Americans get their news from social media influencers who skew towards the political-right.

Co-host Sara Haines responded with a "PSA" urging viewers to be skeptical, particularly in this era of misinformation and AI, and that "when you see something that really pisses you off, you should triple-check that one."

"I think that’s why people like our show," co-host Joy Behar replied. "Because they know that we are checked by ABC News.

"We’re checked by everybody," Goldberg agreed.

"Yeah. If we’re wrong, we have, you know, the legal note here," Behar added, referring to co-host Sunny Hostin’s legal background.

Behar went on to lament that as a country, "we went from Walter Cronkite, basically, to this guy Joe Rogan who believes in dragons. I checked it."



"Did you triple source that?" Haines asked.

"Yes I did," Behar responded. "And he also thinks that they-dragons-like I guess dinosaur-y type of animals roamed the Earth when people did. So this is a type of really, really bad information that’s going out there. But it’s possible Donald Trump did roam the earth when dinosaurs were here."

The podcaster responded by sharing a clip of the conversation and wrote, "That’s my new official X description." His bio/description on the X platform, at the time this article was written, reads, "Dragon Believer."

Rogan, who talks with a wide variety of guests about hot-button issues and esoteric theories, has talked about dragons on his podcast numerous times.

Noting that stories about dragons are something found in multiple cultures around the world, he has spoken with some guests about whether they were based on some large, reptilian creature or a late-surviving pterodactyl that didn’t necessarily breathe fire like the dragons of myth.

In one episode, Rogan recalled when a past guest, adventurer Forrest Galante, mentioned a theory that the creature dragons were based on had hollow bones like modern birds do, and therefore "if there were lizards big enough to fly around and eat people, they didn’t have bones that could fossilize."

"It’s so possible that something that flew like a pterodactyl, like we think of pterodactyls as being like bat wings, maybe they had feathers, maybe that was a gigant [sic] predatory bird and maybe some of those things looked like dragons," he said to a later guest, later adding, "Think of all these different cultures, ancient, medieval Europe, China, Japan, all of them had dragons, there’s so many dragons, it might have been a real thing, and I think most of them didn’t have dragons that could spit fire either, I think that was like Hollywood movie Godzilla type deal."