Whoopi Goldberg lashes out at Democrats, says they should have 'kept their mouths shut' about Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out at Democrats on Wednesday while discussing an excerpt from former Vice President Kamala Harris' new book and insisted they should have "kept their mouths shut" about former President Joe Biden's decline.

"If the Democrats had kept their mouths shut and looked like, hold on, hear what I’m saying, if they had kept their mouths shut and took care of this in-house, as opposed to making it a public spectacle, I think people would have had a better feel about it," Goldberg said.

Harris described Biden's decision to run again as "reckless" in the excerpt published by The Atlantic this week.

"People love to go back and say what we should have done. We should have run a better campaign. We should have run a better campaign. People wanted to hear what they heard. They got what they wanted. I don’t understand why we've got to re-litigate it. It happened, and now we’re all sitting in it, and it’s everybody’s fault," Goldberg continued.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG, 'VIEW' HOSTS LASH OUT AT OBAMA, CUBAN FOR SCOLDING DEMOCRATS

Co-host Joy Behar jumped in and blamed sexism, arguing that the country would "never elect a woman."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said she disagreed with Goldberg.

"I don’t believe the political parties should have a say in who is a nominee and who is elected," Griffin said. "There's no primary when there is a sitting president. And 75% of voters said they thought that Biden may be fine when in office but was too old for another term. That's voters' only way to say ‘I have an issue.’"

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed with Harris' argument that the stakes were too high regarding Biden's decision to run again.

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN REVEALS SHE'S CRIED MULTIPLE TIMES FROM STRESS AS LONE CONSERVATIVE

"Look at what we are dealing with now as a country," Hostin said. "The stakes were too high."

Harris also criticized Biden's communications and White House team in the excerpt, alleging they didn’t help her rebut negative narratives.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They had a huge comms team; they had Karine Jean-Pierre briefing in the press room every day. But getting anything positive said about my work, or any defense against untrue attacks, was almost impossible," Harris wrote in her new book.