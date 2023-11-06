Whoopi Goldberg fears Biden facing 'uphill battle' in the media following brutal poll results

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg complained that President Biden's performance wasn't being talked about enough in the media and argued that he was facing an "uphill battle."

Co-host Ana Navarro suggested Democrats were running around like "little chickens," and need to start talking about the "performance" of President Biden's administration.

"The Democrats are talking about what goes on, but, you know, even when we talk about it, you don’t see it in the media. It’s not covered in the newspapers," Goldberg responded.

"Basically, Joe’s doing what he’s supposed to be doing. He’s not doing everything I want him to do. He’s not doing everything everybody else wants him to do, but he’s doing his job. That’s what I want," she said.

Goldberg said most Democrats do know what is going on, but added that they face an "uphill battle" when it comes to the media.

"Sometimes it’s an uphill battle when you’re trying to get information out, particularly if there’s something that takes the news and elevates it in a different way, as you know who tends to do," she said, referring to Donald Trump.

The co-host recalled a discussion about high gas prices from last year and noted that they have decreased.

"Have you heard much about it?" Goldberg asked. "No."

Co-host Sunny Hostin said earlier that voters needed to educate themselves while responding to a question from co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin about why Trump was outperforming Biden in the polls.

"We as a country have, sort of, the memory of a gnat. We just came out of a pandemic. Of course inflation rose. Of course prices are still high. Of course there are still issues with the economy. This hasn’t happened in over a hundred years. So I think if you just look at history and read current events and educate yourself, you know why," Hostin said.

Trump leads Biden in several key battleground states, a New York Times-Siena College poll released Sunday found.

Trump leads Biden by 10 points in Nevada, six points in Georgia, five points in both Arizona and Michigan, and four points in Pennsylvania. Biden's sole lead is in Wisconsin, where he beats Trump by two points.

