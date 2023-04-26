Whoopi Goldberg panics over lack of Democratic unity backing Biden: 'You get behind him!'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg told Democrats to get behind President Biden on Wednesday after he officially announced he would be running for re-election in 2024.

"They said Joe would break the economy. We have record low unemployment and inflation is down to 5% from 10 at its peak. Let’s be realistic, you know. But Democrats, I don’t know why you’re talking about, you know, who, the person to do the job is doing the job," Goldberg said as she began to scold members of Biden's own party for not showing him enough support.

"You get behind him and we won't have a problem. The minute you start making inroads, or maybe this person or maybe this person, we're done for. Make a decision. Make a decision!" Goldberg continued.

Co-host Joy Behar agreed and argued Biden needs four more years. She then repeated the president's "finish the job" slogan.

"Also he needs another four years to finish the job. You can’t fight fascism in four years. You need eight years for that," Behar claimed.

"He’s done a lot for the country. He brought us back from the precipice. You know it’s not a perfect country, but it’s better than where we were," Goldberg added.

Biden and Vice President Harris officially launched their 2024 campaign on Tuesday in a video posted to social media.

"Every generation of Americans has faced a moment when they’ve had to defend democracy, stand up for our personal freedoms, and stand up for our right to vote and our civil rights. This is ours. Let’s finish the job," the president said in the video.

Members of the Democratic Party and many in the media have expressed concern for Biden's age leading up to his announcement.

The New York Times editorial board wrote Saturday that the president should take voters' concerns about his age seriously.

One House Democrat claimed in February that "hundreds" of Democratic members of the House were panicking over Biden's age as well as his low approval ratings.

"This is not a knock on Joe Biden, just a wish for competition," Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., told The Atlantic.

"Believe me, there are literally hundreds in Congress who would say the same thing," he added. "But they simply won’t f------ say a word."