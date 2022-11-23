The White House is reminding Americans to be thankful for Biden's 'tremendous' accomplishments: Tammy Bruce

Tammy Bruce decries how as Thanksgiving approaches, the White House proposed a list of President Biden's accomplishments Americans should be thankful for on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: With Thanksgiving just a few hours away, the White House is reminding Americans to be thankful for Joe Biden's tremendous record of accomplishment. That's right. Today, they published a list of everything We the People should be thanking them for. From gas prices, now roughly double under Biden, to the record levels of unfunded spending that caused inflation to rising taxes and planning on raising them even more on everyone except, of course, for those making above $400,000 a year. And here's one more thing to be thankful for, according to the Biden administration.

SEAN HANNITY: TURKEYS WERE NOT THE ONLY ONES GRANTED CLEMENCY BY THE ADMINISTRATION

They're now encouraging institutional investors to prioritize climate change over profits. Finally, a new rule from the Labor Department allows investors overseeing your 401(k)s or pension funds to forgo that pesky profit in order to consider "the economic effects of climate change." In other words, they can now throw your retirement savings into fringe green technologies or other woke causes and lose your money with zero consequences — not that that's ever happened before. Meanwhile, abroad, more bad news in Ukraine. The war continues to rage and will likely continue indefinitely. In Iran, the administration's precious nuclear deal has fallen apart as Iran's supreme leader is now openly referring to Biden as demented.

