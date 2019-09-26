'When I am afraid I will trust in you': Child crushed by vehicle survives, credits bible verse for saving him

An Arkansan family opened up on Fox Nation's "Ainsley's Bible Study" to discuss how they saw God after their son was crushed by an SUV earlier this year and miraculously survived.

The Everett family was heading to lunch after church one Sunday in January, they explained, when a vehicle in the parking lot appeared out of nowhere, crushing their small son Titus underneath.

"I just laid down and I was holding his hand saying God is with you, God is with you, and we just kept singing 'When I<br> am afraid I will trust in you.'" — Sarah Everett

"I remember looking underneath and not knowing what I'd see," his mom Sarah recalled. "I ran around and there he was, he was talking and he was rolled up in a ball and the vehicle was crushing him," she said.

HIGH SCHOOL DEFENDS PRAYER BEFORE FOOTBALL GAMES

As Titus lay trapped under the SUV, his dad, Jason, tried to lift the 5,000-pound vehicle off of his son, but the car wouldn't budge.

"I just laid down on the ground holding his hand saying 'God is with you Titus, God is with you, and we just kept singing 'When I am afraid I will trust in you'" an emotional Sarah recalled.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM FOX NATION

After a group of bystanders joined together to lift the vehicle, Sarah and a waitress from the restaurant managed to pull Titus out from under the 5,000 pounds of pressure. He was writhing in pain.

Worried that he'd sustained internal injuries, a full medical team was arranged to operate on Titus immediately, but as they began to conduct tests on the child, they realized that the results were better than they expected.

"His back was severely burned...he has scars there, but they kept doing all these tests and everything was starting to come back clear," Sarah said.

AINSLEY BIBLE STUDY ON 'FOX & FRIENDS'

Jason explained that it wasn't until the next day, that he truly understood the miracle that had taken place, and credited his upbringing for instilling faith in him during difficult times.

"You know, we went to the hospital and...maybe it was the next day that I really realized that we were calm during that. It’s just because when you grow up knowing the truth and have the Holy Spirit constantly reminding you that, He’s in control," he said.

FAMILY RETURNS FROM CHURCH TO HOME ENGULFED IN FLAMES, BIBLE UNSCATHED

"God is with me, because He's always by our side." — Titus Everett

"And if God is for us then who can be against us," continued Jason. "So that was the reminder and we serve a good God and he allows situations like this to happen, but I think it’s because it allows us an opportunity to help others."

In perhaps the most emotional part of the episode, Titus revealed what he was thinking while trapped under the vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Were you in pain," host Ainsley Earhardt asked, "What were you thinking?"

"God was with me," Titus replied, "because he's always by our side."

To hear the Everett family's full story and for more inspiring families featured in the latest episode of "Ainsley's Bible Study," visit Fox Nation and join today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.