Florida police chief calls out de Blasio over harassment of police: 'Stop this trend' before it gets worse

West Miami, Florida Police Chief Nelson Andreu reacted angrily to the recent viral videos of public attacks on New York City officers, calling the treatment “unacceptable” and urging Mayor Bill de Blasio to speak out against it.

“This has to stop, when do the buckets of water become more than that? They become more bricks, bottles, and so forth,” Andreu told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday.

Videos of officers being pelted with objects and drenched with water surfaced on social media on Monday. Andrews reacted to the videos by saying “the restraint of the officers is amazing.”

“And then you hear the crowds cheering in the background. That’s unacceptable. Completely unacceptable,” he added.

In one video, a bucket was hurled at the head of an officer while he was making an arrest in Harlem. Bystanders joined in to splash the officers with water.

“This is starting in New York and fortunately it's been limited to that. But, I can see this going on and becoming a trend nationwide and it has to stop. We have to nip this in the bud,” Andreu said.

Andreu called on de Blasio to be more “forceful” and help officers to put an end to this trend.

“The mayor has been known to speak harsh words at the police department. I understand he does not have the respect of the officers and he needs to come out a little bit more forceful than that. He can help put an end to this trend," he said.

“The officers, I don't blame them because they are fearing the repercussions that can come down from city hall. Unlike our mayor, in West Miami and most cities that are constantly speaking well of officers, thanking them for their hard work and the job that they do, this is something that we are not seeing from Mayor de Blasio.

Police have since announced multiple arrests, including an alleged gang member, in connection with the videos.