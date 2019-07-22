Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Homeless man arrested after stabbing woman in neck with needle in New York City bank, cops say

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A homeless man accused of stabbing a woman in the neck with a hypodermic needle at a New York City bank was arrested Saturday, officials said.

The New York Police Department said Boyd Taylor, 35, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault in connection with the attack, which took place July 12 in Midtown Manhattan.

Surveillance photos released by police of the Citibank on West 32nd Street, near the famed Herald Square, showed a man identified by authorities as Taylor in a vestibule area of the bank standing by an ATM at about 6:30 p.m.

LA BUSINESS OWNERS FED UP WITH HOMELESS CRISIS: MAYOR KEEPS PROMISING ACTION, BUT 'THERE IS NO IMPROVEMENT'

Boyd Taylor, 35, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault Saturday in connection with the attack earlier this month, according to the NYPD.

Boyd Taylor, 35, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault Saturday in connection with the attack earlier this month, according to the NYPD. (NYPD Crimestoppers)

The NYPD said Taylor approached a 58-year-old woman inside the bank and displayed a hypodermic needle, which he then used to stab her once in the neck.

LA PUSH TO DEVELOP SKID ROW PROMPTS NEW CLASHES IN CALIFORNIA'S HOMELESS CRISIS

Officials did not say what led up to the attack, or if the two spoke before the stabbing.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The 58-year-old victim was taken to an urgent care facility after the attack. The NYPD did not disclose what treatment she received.

It was unclear if Taylor had a lawyer, FOX5 reported.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed