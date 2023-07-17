Well-known Hollywood mogul is the 'Trojan horse' for China inside the Biden campaign: Enes Kanter Freedom

Former NBA star and human rights advocate Enes Kanter Freedom criticized the Biden administration on Monday for "getting in bed" with China, telling Fox News that he believes a co-chair of President Biden's 2024 re-election campaign with deep ties to Beijing is acting as a "Trojan horse" for China's communist government.

Former Disney and DreamWorks Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg is one of the Democrats Party's most prolific fundraisers and his wife donated more than $1.4 million to Biden's 2020 campaign and super PAC, according to Federal Election Commission records. The Hollywood mogul also helped Biden raise millions of additional dollars by hosting fundraisers and currently is one of the national co-chairs of the 2024 Biden campaign,

Katzenberg has an extensive history with China and has discussed visiting the country every month for years while running DreamWorks Animation. During his time at the company, DreamWorks announced a multi-billion-dollar deal with the Chinese government to build a production studio in Shanghai.

"I saw the news about Jeffrey, and I believe he is the Trojan horse for China in the Biden administration," Kanter Freedom said Monday on "The Ingraham Angle." "So he is essentially the Biden extension into China. And this is a guy who said he used to travel to China once every month for the last two and a half years. I’m just so confused why our current administration right now wants to be in bed with China so bad[ly]."

Kanter Freedom as a human rights activist has historically touted his belief in holding China accountable and defending the U.S. against foreign adversaries such as China who threaten national security interests and fundamental values of liberty.

He has also repeatedly criticized the Biden administration for its alleged weakness toward entities like China and Turkey, particularly after the latter placed a bounty on his head for criticizing the Turkish government's disregard for basic human rights. In October 2021, as a member of the Boston Celtics , Kanter Freedom called the leader of the Chinese Communist Party a "brutal dictator" as he advocated for an independent Tibet.

"The country we're talking about is the biggest dictatorship in the world," Kanter Freedom told Ingraham of China. "Everybody knows about the human rights violations. Everybody knows about the Uyghurs and at Tibetans. When are we going to say enough is enough? Everybody knows how they are pretty much brainwashing 150 million Americans with TikTok. Everybody knows about the Chinese spy balloon," he continued.

Kanter Freedom was recently banned by TikTok following the posting of a video purporting to document human rights abuses in Shanghai.

"I wanted to expose the hypocrisy," he said on the "Ingraham Angle" in March. "I wanted to just go out there and, you know, hit them with their own weapon… I actually started to post on TikTok all the China human rights abuses. Literally in one week they banned me from the app," Kanter Freedom said .

His account was later restored, around the time that TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was grilled by Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas.

As he began to dig deeper into the issue, Kanter Freedom said he learned that entities like Hollywood, Big Tech and the NBA are "pretty much all run by the Chinese government."

"Instead of distancing ourselves, my question is why do we want to get in bed with the biggest dictatorship in the world?" he said.

In April, Kanter Freedom teased a potential run for Congress during an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend" where he shared his desire to make a difference in the country.

"I am having a conversation with people. Obviously, it's a process," he said at the time. "I am just trying to find the right place where it's warm, obviously… I really like Florida."

