Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin: GOP is the party of ‘White grievance’ and ‘toxic masculinity’

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin cast Republicans as the party of "White grievance" and "toxic masculinity" in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.

On Sunday, Rubin described President Biden as a man "renowned for his expressions of empathy," but admitted his soft language appears "increasingly inadequate" and "counterproductive" in U.S. politics.

"Now is the time for precise language. 'Forces' are not the problem; one political movement encased within the Republican Party is. "Ultra-MAGA" ideas are not the problem; Republicans spouting anti-American ideas that threaten functional democracy," Rubin wrote.

According to Rubin, it is not polarization or distrust in American institutions that has curtailed society, but rather the "intense selfishness" of Republicans who refuse mask-wearing and gun control. Rubin also characterized the GOP as a political group determined to deprive others of their rights, referencing election security and abortion.

"There is a through line between celebration of a defeated president who demeans women, excuses neo-Nazi marchers and refuses to accept election results and the GOP’s appeals to White grievance, contempt for political compromise and displays of toxic masculinity — which celebrate unbridled access to guns, excessive use of police force and authoritarian strongmen," Rubin asserted.

The Post column also claimed that right-wing politicians and media are deeply invested in the "White-grievance industry," persuading millions of White Americans that they are the victims of "elites," liberal media, globalism, and attacks on masculinity. The stoking of anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim and anti-Black sentiment, all while appealing to the "Christian right" is a powerful, central tactic within the GOP, according to Rubin.

"Our future as a tolerant, decent society ultimately may depend on White Christian communities’ recovering their moral equilibrium and support for American democracy, and rejecting the movement to turn churches into platforms for QAnon and white nationalism," Rubin added.

Rubin continued on by blaming the selfishness of "MAGA voters" for more people falling ill during the COVID-19 pandemic and more children dying as a resolute of gun violence. Rubin also claimed that it is a "myth" that Christianity is under attack, and blamed this untruth for the push to overturn Roe v. Wade.

‘"Lowering the temperature" or seeking unity with those intent on dividing Americans is counterproductive,"’ Rubin proclaimed.

Rubin, who 10 years ago was known as a reliably pro-Republican voice that often irked Washington Post readers, has taken a hard-left turn since the Donald Trump era in politics began, frequently attacking Republicans in sharply personal terms. In April, she called the party a movement dedicated to imposing "White Christian nationalism."