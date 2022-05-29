NBC analyst: 'Shame on Democrats' if they're not talking about saving children ahead of midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC analyst Cornel Belcher said Sunday that Democrats have "an opportunity to change the dynamic" in the November elections if they're talking about saving children's lives ahead of the midterms.

Host Chuck Todd asked Belcher if having former President Donald Trump as the face of the gun movement would help Democrats politically. He noted that it "doesn't hurt."

Belcher, a Democratic pollster, said that Democrats are "supposed to lose everything" in the midterm elections, as history says.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES

He added that Democrats should also discuss abortion rights ahead of the elections.

"We have the opportunity to change the dynamic, like George Bush changed the dynamic with national security," he continued. "If Democrats are not talking about saving children's lives and stopping hate crime and a women's right to choose what happens in her body this election cycle, well then shame on Democrats."

Political commentators and analysts have warned for months that it was shaping up to be a midterm bloodbath for Democrats as inflation and gas prices remain high.

UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: TIMELINE OF MASSACRE THAT LEFT AT LEAST 19 CHILDREN, 2 TEACHERS DEAD

He added that while Bush was president, the economy was a big deal as well but that they "never talked about it" and focused on national security instead.

The Democratic pollster said that the party has an opportunity to drive the gender gap, emphasizing a focus on the "angry mom voter."

Democrats have called for stricter gun control legislation in the days following the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

‘MEET THE PRESS' PANEL SLAMS DEMOCRATIC MESSAGING ON CULTURE WARS: ‘REAL PROBLEM FOR DEMOCRATS’ IN MIDTERMS

Democratic Party leaders have signaled that gun control would be the focal point of the midterm elections in November.

DNC deputy communications director Daniel Wessel told Fox News Digital that Republicans chose the gun lobby over the country's children.

"This is the contrast we'll be showing voters every day from now until Election Day," Wessel said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) press secretary Chris Taylor similarly told Fox News Digital that "extremist MAGA Republicans have fully cowered to the gun lobby to cling to power. And our children, seniors and communities are being slaughtered as a consequence."

He also noted the party's intention to remind voters that Democrats would fight to pass "common sense solutions" and Republicans wouldn't.

MSNBC Opinion Columnist Michael Cohen said in April that Democrats should pass their liberal agenda despite the grim outlook.