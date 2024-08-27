VP nominee Tim Walz sits for rare interview to discuss gutter maintenance with TikToker

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who has yet to give a formal press interview, appeared in the latest episode of a TikTok series and talked about gutter maintenance.

The Democratic vice presidential candidate spoke on "Subway Takes," a series featuring host Kareem Rahma asking people on the subway to discuss random topics. During this episode, they discussed what Walz believed to be the "most neglected part of home ownership," gutters.

"It’s personal for me," Walz said. "I’ve had problems with gutters before. You get your basement wet. You get ice dams. It causes a lot of problems."

Walz remarked on several other topics related to gutters, such as getting a gutter helmet for protection and believing a well-tended gutter was more important than a well-tended lawn.

"I think gutters are a big thing, that they really matter," Walz said.

The Kamala HQ TikTok account along with Walz’s account posted in the comment section below the video.

"Gutter helmets. Trust me on this one," Walz commented.

"America’s dad," Kamala HQ wrote, along with an emoji wearing a cowboy hat, in reference to efforts to paint the running mate as having a "folksy charm."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the video has received over 42,000 views and over 10,000 likes.

Much like his running mate Vice President Kamala Harris, Walz has been criticized for not giving a formal sit-down interview since becoming the vice presidential nominee earlier this month.

According to Politico, the Harris campaign has reportedly been unsure of how to use Walz in the media because "he might not have a full command of where Harris is on every issue."

On Tuesday, it was announced Harris and Walz would do a joint interview with CNN announced after weeks of the two largely avoiding the press.

In lieu of speaking to the media, the two interviewed each other in a 10-minute video the campaign released two weeks ago.

