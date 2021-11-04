Clip of voter telling Telemundo Biden turned him Republican called 'the subject of nightmares' for Democrats

A clip of a Hispanic Virginia voter telling Telemundo News that President Joe Biden played a factor in his vote for Republican Glenn Youngkin on his way to defeating Democrat Terry McAuliffe Tuesday night made the rounds on Twitter Thursday.

"I believe that Biden turned me into a Republican," a voter told Telemundo. "Biden is destroying the economy, inflation is through the roof. Everything is terrible."

Media Research Latino's Jorge Bonilla predicted the clip "will become the subject of nightmares" for progressives in future elections. MRC Latino is a Spanish-language conservative watchdog launched by the Media Research Center.

In another telling video shared by Bonilla, voter Astrid Gamaz told Telemundo she's "sick of people stigmatizing" her for being a minority woman who votes Republican. Bonilla said he was "shocked" the outlet even aired it.

"I believe that Republicans now, especially we minorities, have stood up- because I'm sick of people stigmatizing me (for being) a Republican and me being expected not to speak up," Gamaz said in the clip.

Liberal pundits have in recent months sounded the alarm over the trend of Hispanic voters moving away from the Democratic Party toward Republican or conservative tickets.

Research from the 2020 presidential election revealed that former President Donald Trump got a 10-point bump in Latino support from 2016, despite his eventual loss to President Joe Biden , winning 38% of the demographic, the Pew Research Center found .

"What we're seeing right now is a cultural identity crisis that we are undergoing as a community that is completely splitting and dividing Latinos," MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos said.

"It’s not so much an identity crisis as it is the rejection of an artificial identity that is built upon politics," Bonilla responded at the time.

Biden admitted Wednesday that if he had succeeded in getting his Build Back Better agenda and infrastructure bill passed "maybe" McAuliffe would have had a chance. The plan's lofty price tag has caused heaps of in-party bickering.

"Well, I think we should have passed before Election Day, but I'm not sure that I would be able to have changed the number of very conservative folks who turned out in the red districts who were Trump voters," Biden said.

"But maybe, maybe," he added.

But most analysts are crediting Youngkin's win due to the fight over schools. Many parents sided with the Republican in a battle over the progressive agendas being pursued by their school districts. And if one voter's comment to MSNBC was any indication, McAuliffe "hurt" himself by essentially declaring parents should stay out of their kids' education in his debate against Youngkin.

Democrats licking their post-election wounds said they cannot let the GOP become the "party of the parents."