Biden admits McAuliffe 'maybe' could have won if he had gotten his agenda passed

President Biden on Wednesday admitted that his inability to get his legislative agenda passed in Congress could have contributed to his party's crushing gubernatorial loss in Virginia on Tuesday.

Taking questions after a briefing about COVID-19 vaccines for children, Biden addressed reasons why he believes Virginia voters decided against Democrat Terry McAuliffe by electing Republican Glenn Youngkin.

"People are upset and uncertain about a lot of things, from COVID to school to jobs to a whole range of things, from the cost of a gallon of gasoline," the president said. "And so if I'm able to pass signed into law my Build Back better initiative, I'm in a position where you're going to see a lot of those things ameliorated quickly and swiftly. So that has to be done."

When asked whether McAuliffe would have won in Virginia if his infrastructure bill and Build Back Better bill had passed before Election Day, Biden dodged explicit responsibility but acknowledged it was possible.

DEMOCRAT BLAME GAME BEGINS AFTER MAJOR VIRGINIA LOSS, CRITICISM HURLED AT MODERATES, PROGRESSIVES AND BIDEN

"Well, I think we should have and should have passed before Election Day, but I'm not sure that I would be able to have changed the number of very conservative folks who turned out in the red districts who were Trump voters," Biden said.

"But maybe, maybe," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When a reporter pointed out that Biden had won Virginia by 10 percentage points in 2020, Biden quipped, "I know we did, but I also, I was running against Donald Trump."