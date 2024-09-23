Vivek Ramaswamy warns GOP could be in for 'rude surprise' unless they answer who they are

Republicans say they believe in God, family, and country – bringing self-governance and the revolutionary ideals of 1776 into 2024. But former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy shared a dirty little secret about those beliefs he says the mainstream media won't tell you.

"It's not just Republicans who share those ideals. Most Americans actually do," Ramaswamy said in his new roundtable Fox Nation series exploring the "truths" behind some of the biggest issues Americans face.

"I traveled this country as a presidential candidate last year and, if I learned one thing, it's that we're not really as divided as the media would have you believe. It turns out that 80% of us in this country share the same values in common. And here's the thing. They're afraid to talk about it in the open."

The multi-part series "Truths with Vivek Ramaswamy," aired in condensed format on the Fox News Channel at 10 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, also debuting on the Fox Nation platform on the same date.

There, the Trump ally and renowned entrepreneur posed a serious question about the anticipated red wave that turned to a mere ripple in 2022 — could Republican laziness be to blame?

He made an equally bold prediction for 2024: unless the GOP changes up its game, this election could have the same outcome.

"We railed against the Democrats, but without offering an alternative vision of our own," he said.

"I'm worried we're going to be in for a rude surprise this November unless we fix that starting right now..."

"We're not up against a candidate here. We're up against a machine. We're not going to win this by obsessing over the other side's shenanigans. We're going to win this by answering who we are and what we actually stand for."

Ramaswamy also made an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, where he previewed the series and his new corresponding book, "Truths," in a discussion with co-host Pete Hegseth.

"The way we find our path to truth is through free speech and open debate, including with those who disagree with us," he said.

"So the point of the book is to arm people at home with arguments, to talk to their left-leaning friends, their left-leaning family members at the dinner table."