A vision for America: Vivek Ramaswamy breaks down conservative 'truths' in new Fox Nation series

Vivek Ramaswamy is bringing "truths" to Fox Nation.

The Trump ally, bestselling author, successful business leader and former 2024 GOP presidential candidate will host "Truths with Vivek Ramaswamy," a new multi-part roundtable series offering ideas conservatives must embrace to challenge the leftist vision synonymous with the Biden-Harris administration.

"We are excited to launch this new series showcasing Mr. Ramaswamy’s thoughtful and unique perspective on the state of American politics after his meteoric rise over the last year," said Fox Nation President Lauren Petterson.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY ‘WOULD CONSIDER’ TAKING JD VANCE'S SENATE SEAT IF ASKED

Ramaswamy, with wife Apoorva Ramaswamy and panelists Matt Taibbi, Ben Zimmer, Steven Koonin and Rabbi Shmully Hecht, will touch on pressing issues like campus protests, the Israel-Hamas war, the Russia-Ukraine war, religion, America's national identity and more.

"Today, conservatives know what we’re against. But what exactly do we stand for? To answer that question, we need to talk to every American, not just those who agree with us. That’s the subject of my new book 'TRUTHS: The Future of America-First,' and I enjoyed partnering with Fox Nation to host provocative dinner table conversations that we rarely have in our country anymore," he said, per the press release.

The tenacious entrepreneur is slated to dissect the best way to talk about "truths" — "even with those who do not agree" — the release states.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY PANS LINKEDIN'S CLAIM HIS ACCOUNT WAS LOCKED ‘IN ERROR’ AFTER CALLING OUT CENSORSHIP

The series is slated to debut on the streaming platform on Sunday, Sept. 22 and will also air in condensed format on the Fox News Channel at 10 p.m. Eastern on the same date.

Ramaswamy will also take questions from audience members at a one-hour forum filmed in Philadelphia, with the content dropping on Friday, ahead of the series debut.

To stream episodes of Ramaswamy's new show, subscribe to Fox Nation and begin streaming "Truths with Vivek Ramaswamy" next Sunday.