Vivek Ramaswamy 'excited to lead the charge' in Ohio as he announces 2026 bid for governor

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy officially declared his candidacy for Ohio governor Monday at a rally in Cincinnati after months of speculation.

Ramaswamy was tapped to lead the Department of Government Efficiency alongside billionaire Elon Musk but suddenly exited in late January, announcing his intention to run for elected office.

"I do want to lead Ohio to be the top state in the country, especially in one area that I don't think we've talked about enough, which is educational excellence, even in our public schools," said Ramaswamy Monday in an interview on "Hannity," his first since announcing his gubernatorial bid.

"I want to make Ohio the first state in the country where we implement merit-based pay for teachers, principals, superintendents, so that the best teachers who should be paid more are actually paid more."

The multi-millionaire entrepreneur wants cell phones out of classrooms and early physical education in schools.

Ramaswamy told Fox News host Sean Hannity that President Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election revived voters’ confidence in America, so now governors need to "rise to that same occasion and lead at the state level."

"When you think about programs in healthcare, education — what they're doing to the federal bureaucracy is beautiful. But a lot of those programs are now going to move to the states and to the people," he explained. "So, I do think now is a moment where we're going to require strong-willed governors to lead the way and I'm excited to lead the charge here in Ohio."

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is term-limited and ineligible to run again once his second term expires in January 2027. The governor’s race will be held in November 2026.

Trump endorsed Ramaswamy in a post on his Truth Social platform Monday night, writing that the former biotech leader is "something SPECIAL."

"Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country. He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!"