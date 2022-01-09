Virginia ‘shopping cart killer’ case flags dating app dangers: They're a ‘toy store’ for murderers

A potential fifth victim has been identified in the "shopping cart killer" case, involving an alleged serial killer in Northern Virginia, that has crime experts warning of the dangers of online dating.

Officers believe suspect Anthony Robinson made contact with the victims via dating websites which Crime Stoppers of Houston’s Andy Kahan described on "Justice w/ Judge Jeanine" as "toy stores" for murderers.

"The dark side of online dating apps are luring in millions of women to, perhaps… mortal danger," he said. "There are no background checks; we all know sex offenders troll it. You’re essentially playing Russian roulette with your life when you divulge personal information and continue to go out and meet people that you do not know."

VIRGINIA POLICE IDENTIFY FIFTH POSSIBLE ‘SHOPPING CART KILLER’ VICTIM

"It’s like a toy store for wannabe serial killers with an unlimited supply."

Robinson, who was arrested and charged in November for the murder of two other women, is believed by investigators to have transported the bodies of his victims in a shopping cart before their remains were discovered in Harrisonburg, Va. But the case sheds a light further onto the spiking crime rate across the nation, Fraternal Order of Police national vice president Joe Gamaldi pointed out.

"This is a stark reminder to the American public of just how dangerous our country is right now," he said. "It’s not like it was a few years ago… So, I think when people participate in online dating or whether you’re meeting up with folks to sell goods and services, you need to make sure that you’re being safe."

As the nation has become more dangerous, Kahan explained that it’s in part due to repeat criminals released on felony bond after identifying 156 victims murdered by defendants in these categories.



Kahan recalled the tragedy of an off-duty New Orleans police officer who was gunned down while dining at a restaurant by a man out on five felony bonds.

"We have failed our communities; we have failed our victims," he said. "Enough is enough. The revolving door at the courthouse combined with discretionary felony bond reform has wreaked havoc."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.