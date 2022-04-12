Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Virginia school board bars team from wearing 'Pray for Peace' shirts for Ukraine: 'Defies all logic'

Montgomery County school board says lacrosse team's shirts too 'political' and 'religious'

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
close
Virginian school board tells teens not to wear 'Pray for Peace' shirts for being too 'political' Video

Virginian school board tells teens not to wear 'Pray for Peace' shirts for being too 'political'

Blacksburg High School Lacrosse Captain Elise Levison and her mother Clare Levison joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the school's stance as the war in Ukraine rages on.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia student-athletes are pushing back after their school board prohibited them from wearing "Pray for Peace" shirts in support of Ukraine, deeming the shirts too "political" and "religious."

PARENTS WILL BE DOMINANT VOICE IN MIDTERMS AFTER DEMOCRATS USED KIDS AS ‘POLITICAL PAWNS’: KELLYANNE CONWAY

Blacksburg High School Lacrosse Captain Elise Levison and her mother Clare Levison discussed the backlash from the Montgomery County school board's decision on "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday. 

"The team was pretty upset," Elise told co-host Carley Shimkus. "All we were trying to do is just spread a positive message that was really our only intention, and we've actually gotten a lot of support from the school."

A man rides a motorbike past a house damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) 

A man rides a motorbike past a house damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) 

"I've had teachers stop me in the hallway and say what we're doing is the right thing and that they support us, so the community feedback has been really great," she continued. 

Elise said her lacrosse team wanted to support their coach, who volunteered at orphanages in Ukraine, as Putin's assault continues to send millions fleeing from their homes in fear for their lives. 

"I just can't believe that the interim superintendent actually said that peace is political because peace comes from war and war is about people with different views," Clare said, adding it "defies all logic."

The lacrosse team proposed changing the shirt to say "Play for Peace," but that slogan was also rejected, according to Elise. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The school has really doubled and even tripled down on their stance, so I hope that this issue continues to get national attention because I think people do need to know what's taking place in the schools. And this one is just completely beyond the pale," Clare said. 

The wife, center, of 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr, second right, prays and mourns his death before his funeral ceremony, after he died in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

The wife, center, of 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr, second right, prays and mourns his death before his funeral ceremony, after he died in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

The school board chair, Sue Kass, and Interim Superintendent Whitaker released a joint statement on the matter to CBN News. 

"The concerns about the warmups are not related to student speech as the team members did not initiate the discussion or purchase the shirts," the statement reads. "The role of the School Board is to implement our policies in an unbiased way. Staff-led activism is a topic our Board has been discussing throughout the year, including flags, posters, and clothing that show support for specific groups or issues. It is not permissible for school-issued, staff-sponsored apparel to promote specific causes, groups, or beliefs."

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.