Parents will be dominant voice in midterms after Democrats used kids as 'political pawns:' Kellyanne Conway

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway predicted Monday that parents will be a dominant voice in the upcoming midterm elections as Democrats continue to espouse messaging on education that has been criticized as anti-parent and appeared to cost them previous races.

In an interview on "America Reports," Conway said that the suburban women who rallied around President Biden are turning towards the GOP" in large part because of the education issue."

DEMOCRATS RISK REPEATING ERRORS FROM VA GOVERNOR RACE BY SIDING AGAINST PARENTS' RIGHTS

"We saw it laid bare in the governors' elections in both Virginia and New Jersey, and quote after quote, poll after poll after the fact, proved that education and parents were a top issue in both states," Conway said.

Democrat imposed school closures and extensive time away from the classroom forced parents to bear the brunt of it at home, Conway said.

FLORIDA PARENTAL RIGHTS BILL POPULAR DESPITE DEMOCRATIC ATTEMPTS TO LABEL IT ‘DON’T SAY GAY’

"Look, I think Critical Race Theory and masking children are disgraces, but they are symptoms not causes," she emphasized. "What really has parents vexed and perplexed, is that the Democratic Party wanted the kids out of the classroom just a little too long…and it was the moms, moms like you and me, [who were] forced to become the tutors, teachers, trainers…while we left the workforce."

"Look," Conway added. "We are parents, we are not an interest group, we are not purple living in red and blue states, we are parents and our kids will always be the most important thing when we speak and vote. We know which party made our kids political pawns."