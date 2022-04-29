Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears on Biden hemorrhaging Black support: 'The emperor has no clothes'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears said the Democratic track record prompts Black Americans "to say the emperor has no clothes" Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

President Biden's approval rating among non-Hispanic Black adults has plummeted 20 points since he took office, from 87% to 67%, according to Gallup polling.

"I think it's not just happening now," Sears told guest host Jeanine Pirro. "It's been happening, but it's been under the radar. We have seen that when the Democrats are in power, they tell us that things are going to get better. And so what happens is we keep voting and voting — well, after some time, we're going to say the emperor has no clothes."

Democrat-run cities are "some of the worst," she added.

In such cities, the businesses and schools are "failing" while crime has increased. Democrats' solution is to eliminate cash bail to return criminals to the communities from which they came, she said.

"And so there [are] certain Democrats who are safe and they're called ‘the elite’ because they either live behind gated communities or they live in safe neighborhoods. Or, they don't have to worry about anything. Maybe they have security."

As to Democrat-run areas' "failing schools" in particular, Sears noted that the Democratic solution is to continue "throwing money" at them.

In some Virginian public schools, the taxpayers shell out $16,000 per student to fund their education, she said, adding that private schools providing a better education do so at half the price per student.

"And so, we've just got to start thinking things through and figuring [them] out," she continued. "And we have been, and that is to the detriment of the Democrats, because we're not falling for the okey-doke anymore."