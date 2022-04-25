Virginia father hits back at Randi Weingarten, defends parental rights laws: ‘They invaded classrooms’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Loudoun County, Virginia father is pushing back against the American Federation for Teachers President Randi Weingarten, defending the need for parental rights laws.

"So when you think about it, the [union] colluded with the CDC, colluded with the DOJ and this administration on calling parents domestic terrorists," said Brandon Michon on "America's Newsroom."

Michon, a father of four kids under 10 years old, accused the public school system of pushing an agenda on his kids, arguing parents should have a say on when their children learn about sex and gender issues.

"They have signed permission slips for their snacks. They have to sign permission slips to go on field trips but no one is asking me for permission to talk about my son’s penis. It is unacceptable and pushing indoctrination on the most innocent part of the population," he told host Bill Hemmer.

RANDI WEINGARTEN SAYS PARENTAL RIGHTS BILLS ARE 'THE WAY IN WHICH WARS START'

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten warned that legislation similar to Florida's recent parental rights bill may have dire consequences.

"This notion – we've been very lucky in America, and we in some ways live in a bubble for a long time," Weingarten said. "This is propaganda. This is misinformation. This is the way in which wars start. This is the way in which hatred starts."

The AFT is the nation's most prominent teachers' union and has been a consistent and vocal critic of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and of GOP school legislation, accusing the party of overstepping boundaries and placing undue restrictions on educators.

The union – one of the most powerful labor organizations in the country – has tried to walk a tightrope as school boards nationwide are seeing a surge in parental participation.

AFT has stated it supports parental involvement in education – but expressed concern about some so-called "vocal minorities" who, according to the group, wanted to marginalize kids and censor teachers.

"Educators welcome parent involvement in schools because our kids do best when teachers, parents and caregivers work together," said AFT president Randi Weingarten in a statement to Fox News earlier this week. "We have a lot to do to help kids recover and thrive this year after two years of an unprecedented pandemic. So rather than help us help our kids socially, academically and emotionally, these vocal minorities want to marginalize LGBTQ kids, censor teachers and ban books."

Michon said he thinks teachers are trying to look out for the best interests of the children, however, teacher unions and special interest groups are pushing an agenda.

"The children just want to learn," said the Republican congressional candidate.

"If you want to talk about the biggest equalizer in all of education, literacy. Let’s get back to teaching more literacy. That brings up all socio-economic classes. Don’t talk about the vocal minority of parents when there is vocal minority on the other side. We need to renew the focus on our children. Math, science, history, the things that will make them good members of society."