State of the Union
Published

Viewership for Biden's State of the Union address drops significantly since last year

Fox News Channel led Tuesday night's coverage with 4.57 million viewers, according to early Nielsen data

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Biden's State of the Union speech is 'delusional in its grandiosity': Gasparino Video

FOX Business senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino reacts to President Biden's economic claims in his State of the Union address on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Ratings for President Biden's State of the Union address saw a significant dip since last year, according to early Nielsen data. 

Biden's speech on Tuesday was seen by roughly 23 million viewers across the seven major TV networks, which is down from the nearly 34 million that tuned into his first State of the Union address last year, .

The 2022 speech was a notable increase from Biden's first address to Congress in 2021, which also drew roughly 23 million viewers. 

FOX NEWS OUTDRAWS ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC AND CNN IN RATINGS FOR BIDEN'S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

US President Joe Biden speaks during a State of the Union address with US Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, right, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. 

US President Joe Biden speaks during a State of the Union address with US Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, right, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.  (Photographer: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fox News Channel placed first among the major TV networks. Fox News' coverage, anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, averaged 4.6 million viewers.

ABC came in second with 4.3 million viewers, followed by NBC with 3.7 million, CBS with 3.52 million, MSNBC's 3.46 million, CNN's 2.3 million and Fox Broadcasting's 1.6 million. 

BIDEN BOOED DURING STATE OF THE UNION FOR CLAIMING GOP WANTS TO CUT SOCIAL SECURITY, MEDICARE

Fox News also topped cable news among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 793,000 demo viewers compared to 617,000 for CNN and only 479,000 for MSNBC. 

Notably, this is CNN's second consecutive defeat against MSNBC despite being the network once famous for its breaking news coverage. In November, CNN trailed MSNBC for the first time in its election coverage. For Biden's State of the Union address last year, CNN was ahead of MSNBC. Both were outpaced by Fox News Channel.

FOX News Channel’s coverage of President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address was the highest-rated in all of television for the second consecutive year.

Biden fans in the media praised his speech while Republicans accused the president of remaining divisive. 

JILL BIDEN, DOUGLAS EMHOFF GO VIRAL FOR AWKWARD SMOOCH AT BIDEN'S STATE OF THE UNION: ‘IS THIS NORMAL?'

The most explosive moment of the night occurred when Biden falsely suggested that Republicans were planning to "sunset" programs like Social Security and Medicare, sparking jeers and boos from GOP lawmakers.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was seen shouting, "Liar!" at the president. 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., gives a thumbs down during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Well I'm glad - I'll tell ya, I enjoy conversion," Biden joked. "It means if Congress doesn't keep the programs the way they are, they'd go away. Other Republicans say - I'm not saying it's a majority of you… but it's being proposed by an individual."

"I'm politely not naming them, but it is being proposed by somebody," Biden added.

Biden was likely referring to an agenda proposal introduced last year by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who suggested "All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again."

Scott's proposal, which was widely rejected even by Republicans, was made in his failed bid to challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Even the liberal Washington Post declared the Democrats' claim that Republicans want to end Social Security and Medicare as "false."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.