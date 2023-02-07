Expand / Collapse search
State of the Union
Published

Jill Biden, Douglas Emhoff go viral for awkward smooch at Biden's State of the Union: 'Is this normal?'

Critics react to President Biden's wife, VP Kamala Harris' husband locking lips at the SOTU address

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Jill Biden, Douglas Emhoff kiss on the lips in viral SOTU moment

First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff went viral on Tuesday for their kiss on the lips at President Biden's State of the Union address.

Ahead of the speech, the first lady received a warm reception when she walked into the House Chamber, but an even warmer one from Emhoff. 

Both she and the second gentleman were seen greeting each other with a kiss on the lips.

BIDEN BOOED DURING STATE OF THE UNION FOR CLAIMING GOP WANTS TO CUT SOCIAL SECURITY, MEDICARE

First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff went viral on Tuesday night for their on-the-lips smooch at President Biden's second State of the Union address. (Screenshot/C-SPAN)

Their smooch quickly caught fire on Twitter. 

"This was not on my BINGO card tonight," YouTube host Anthony Cabassa reacted. 

"We're off to a HOT start," conservative strategist Greg Price quipped.

FOUR SUPREME COURT JUSTICES ABSENT FROM BIDEN'S STATE OF THE UNION

"Did Jill Biden just kiss… Doug Emhoff on the mouth?!" AFP journalist Inès Bel Aïba exclaimed in disbelief. 

"I love love," Breitbart politics editor Emma-Jo Morris tweeted.

First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff spotted at President Biden's second State of the Union address.

First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff spotted at President Biden's second State of the Union address. (Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Many called the kiss "weird" while others joked that "COVID is over."

"Is this... normal?" Daily Wire senior editor Cabot Phillips wondered. 

"Cheek is fine. Or a hug. This is odd considering they both knew the cameras were on them," Fox News contributor Joe Concha tweeted.

Conservative commentator Kelsey Bolar joked, "plot twist."

US President Joe Biden speaks during a State of the Union address with US Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, right, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Biden is speaking against the backdrop of renewed tensions with China and a brewing showdown with House Republicans over raising the federal debt ceiling.

US President Joe Biden speaks during a State of the Union address with US Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, right, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Biden is speaking against the backdrop of renewed tensions with China and a brewing showdown with House Republicans over raising the federal debt ceiling. (Photographer: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.