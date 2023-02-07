Jill Biden, Douglas Emhoff go viral for awkward smooch at Biden's State of the Union: 'Is this normal?'

First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff unintentionally created the first viral moment of President Biden's second State of the Union address.

Ahead of the speech, the first lady received a warm reception when she walked into the House Chamber, but an even warmer one from Emhoff.

Both she and the second gentleman were seen greeting each other with a kiss on the lips.

BIDEN BOOED DURING STATE OF THE UNION FOR CLAIMING GOP WANTS TO CUT SOCIAL SECURITY, MEDICARE

Their smooch quickly caught fire on Twitter.

"This was not on my BINGO card tonight," YouTube host Anthony Cabassa reacted.

"We're off to a HOT start," conservative strategist Greg Price quipped.

FOUR SUPREME COURT JUSTICES ABSENT FROM BIDEN'S STATE OF THE UNION

"Did Jill Biden just kiss… Doug Emhoff on the mouth?!" AFP journalist Inès Bel Aïba exclaimed in disbelief.

"I love love," Breitbart politics editor Emma-Jo Morris tweeted.

Many called the kiss "weird" while others joked that "COVID is over."

"Is this... normal?" Daily Wire senior editor Cabot Phillips wondered.

"Cheek is fine. Or a hug. This is odd considering they both knew the cameras were on them," Fox News contributor Joe Concha tweeted.

Conservative commentator Kelsey Bolar joked, "plot twist."