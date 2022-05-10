Concha rips 'View' host Sunny Hostin for justifying protests at SCOTUS justices' homes: 'Completely wrong'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said Sunny Hostin is the "last person anyone should be listening to" after she excused liberal activists protesting at Supreme Court justices' homes. Concha joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday, stressing that such protests are illegal if they're meant to intimidate a judge.

JOE CONCHA: Amy Coney Barrett, for example, has seven kids at home. Justice Gorsuch has kids, Brett Kavanaugh has kids. And all the neighbors in that neighborhood have nothing to do with this. Literally, the US code says that you can't protest, cannot protest in front of the homes of justices or judges in an effort to intimidate them. So as a lawyer, you would think she would know that. But, you know, she's just playing to a crowd. At this point, Sunny Hostin is basically she's like the Nina Jankowicz of talk show hosts, the last person we should be listening to in regards to anything regarding law or in this case, protests, because she's completely wrong. It's against the law.

