‘The View’ rages against ‘unbelievably sick’ vitriol against Meghan Markle, ‘racism and bigotry’ of royals

The women of "The View" came out swinging in defense of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Friday.

Discussing the latest revelations from Prince Harry’s new book, co-host Joy Behar condemned what she saw as the "unbelievably sick" vitriol against the couple. Co-host Sunny Hostin attacked the "racism and bigotry" aimed at Markle and cited a legacy of slavery from the royal family.

Behar complained, "Everyone at the royal family treats Meghan like Yoko Ono. She allegedly broke up the Beatles and she became the pariah of that generation. It’s almost the same thing here." After reading harsh criticism from the British Sun, Behar lamented, "The vitriol against Meghan has been unbelievably sick."

Hostin, as she has in the past, brought in race: "I don’t think we can ignore the racism and bigotry that she faced." Speaking broadly about the family, she seethed, "The royal family made all of its money on the backs of black and brown people, stole a lot of that wealth. Had slaves. Participated in the slave trade."

Connecting slavery to current criticism of Markle, Hostin concluded, "That’s why this was such a missed opportunity. They should have embraced her and brought their country closer together instead of pushing her away."

"They’re like Kevin McCarthy. They just want power!" Behar said.

Meanwhile, co-host Sara Haines praised Markle.

"Meghan does seem like Princess Diana, his mother. That ability to connect with people is not something you can be taught," she said.

In June 2022, Hostin attacked the royal family as Queen Elizabeth celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, complaining that the legacy was ""built on the backs and the souls of slaves."

In September, after the death of the Queen, Hostin described Elizabeth II as the leader of a monarchy "built on the backs of black and brown people." She even went so far as to agree with a tweet claiming the Queen was the head of a "thieving, raping, genocidal empire."