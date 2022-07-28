Victor Davis Hanson on Hunter Biden DOJ investigation: 'People are starting to leak'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Author of "The Dying Citizen" Victor Davis Hanson broke down the latest developments in Department of Justice probe on Hunter Biden on "The Story" Thursday.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Well, it was a lie that was advanced during the 2019 and 2020 primary and general election. Everybody knew then.

TUCKER CARLSON: DOJ IS APPARENTLY HIDING EVIDENCE OF HUNTER BIDEN'S CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

There were photographs of these people, these oligarchs and lobbyists with Joe Biden: There was Tony Bobulinski's testimony, there was the laptop.

There was the opulent lifestyle that was otherwise inexplicable of Joe Biden himself. But there was a lie, and it was promulgated by the left and the Democratic Party because without it, they were afraid Donald Trump was going to be elected.

HUNTER BIDEN MAKES RARE PUBLIC OUTING AMID INVESTIGATION

Now, that liability, that asset, Joe Biden, is a liability, and he's so low in the polls that they're going to blame him for their own progressive message, failing to attract voters. So all of a sudden out of this administrative state and the FBI, the DOJ, maybe even the White House, people are starting to leak.

We hear this word whistleblower, and they're saying, you know what? He met 13, 14 times and my God, the laptop is here, and we're getting elements of the laptop. And so when he's expendable, then the government reacts.

TRUMP ASSERTS ‘ABSOLUTE IMMUNITY’ IN CIVIL SUITS AROUND JAN. 6 ACTIONS

And that's what the left is doing. It really begs the question, though, we impeach a president because he got on a phone call with a foreign leader. And so I'm going to delay aid to you people because I'm worried that you're corrupt, and you've had untoward business dealings with the Biden conglomerate.

Is that true or not? That was considered an impeachable offense in light of all these disclosures, it was prescient.

