Vice President Harris should "step aside," Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker wrote on Friday, as she called the vice president's performance "disappointing," and warned she's become a "burden to the Democratic ticket."

While she said she was pulling for Harris to succeed, Parker argued her performance "has been disappointing."

"The Kamala conundrum comes down to this: She was picked because she was Black and female, a combo tantamount to job security. Now that she has become a burden to the Democratic ticket, Biden can’t fire her. He can’t risk alienating his base. Full stop. The seriousness of this situation can’t be overstated. Biden’s diminishing faculties, notwithstanding his relatively successful State of the Union address, and his increasing physical frailty are concerning," Parker wrote.

"Whatever the reasons, it has seemed that Harris’s role was to be quiet, lest she embarrass her boss with her sometimes inane, rambling remarks and a laugh that erupts from nowhere about nothing obvious to others," Parker wrote.

The headline to the column read, "For the country’s sake, Vice President Harris should step aside."

Parker argued that her perspective was not partisan as she also called for Sarah Palin to quit in 2008.

The Washington Post columnist noted Harris was unpopular with voters, and said her popularity was unlikely to spike if she were to become president, should something happen to President Biden.

"There’s no reason to think her ranking would spike were she suddenly promoted to the Oval Office. Instead, most signs point to disaster. This is why I propose with all due respect that Harris step away from the ticket," Parker continued.

"Please, Madame Vice President, do it for your country," Parker concluded.

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll from early March found that Harris is more unpopular than both President Biden and former President Trump.

The data from the national survey shows that approximately 52% of registered voters disapprove of her performance as vice president.

Harris recently said during a media interview that she was "ready to serve," prior to the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on Biden's handling of classified documents.

"I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that," Harris told The Wall Street Journal, adding that everyone who observes her work "walks away fully aware of my capacity to lead."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Vice President's office for comment.