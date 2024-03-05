Veteran ABC reporter on 'The View' warns Biden campaign 'alarm bells should be ringing'

Veteran ABC reporter Linsey Davis warned on Tuesday that there should be "alarm bells" ringing within the Biden campaign during "The View."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin cited some low poll numbers for Biden and asked if the campaign was taking seriously the fact that the race will be competitive, despite Donald Trump's legal troubles.

"It seems the alarm bells should be ringing for them if for no other reason than those hundred thousand undeclared voters in Michigan last week, right?" Davis said. "But if that is the case, they seem to be keeping it close to the vest. I mean they have admitted this is going to be a close election, right, but you have Joe Biden who was quoted just yesterday in an article saying, 'Look, I’m the only guy that’s beaten Donald Trump. I can do it again.'"

Davis said Biden's allies have pushed this as well and have said Americans were always going to choose normal over "crazy."

"So they kind of have this, like, laissez-faire attitude, 'We got this, don’t worry," Davis said.

Co-host Sara Haines asked if that was a strategy and cited Vice President Harris' comments on the show in January. Harris said she was "scared as heck" about a Trump victory in 2024.

Davis said, "You don't want to seem like a nervous Nellie right?"

"But you do have Harris who is now coming out, really, very much saying we need to have this ceasefire, we need to have it now," she said. "She seems to be coming on that much stronger."

A New York Times/Siena College poll released on Saturday found Trump leading Biden by 5 points.

The survey found that 43% of respondents said they would vote for Biden if the election were held today, while 48% said they would vote for Trump. The poll further found that 47% of respondents "strongly disapprove" of Biden's handling of the presidency, in addition to 14% who said they "somewhat disapprove."

Just 17% stated that they "strongly approve" of Biden's handling of the job.

Davis interviewed the vice president in July 2023, during which she asked Harris how much her race and gender contributed to her dismal polling.

"Well, there are polls that also say I have great approval ratings," Harris responded during the media appearance. "I think the point that has to be made is that there are attempts to create distractions away from the accomplishments of our administration."

