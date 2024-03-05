Expand / Collapse search
Veteran ABC reporter on 'The View' warns Biden campaign 'alarm bells should be ringing'

Davis said the Biden campaign and his close allies have a 'we got this, don't worry' attitude

Hanna Panreck
Published
ABC's Linsey Davis warned on Tuesday that "alarm bells should be ringing" at the Biden campaign over the uncommitted vote in Michigan and also argued Biden's allies had a "don't worry" attitude. 

Veteran ABC reporter Linsey Davis warned on Tuesday that there should be "alarm bells" ringing within the Biden campaign during "The View." 

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin cited some low poll numbers for Biden and asked if the campaign was taking seriously the fact that the race will be competitive, despite Donald Trump's legal troubles. 

"It seems the alarm bells should be ringing for them if for no other reason than those hundred thousand undeclared voters in Michigan last week, right?" Davis said. "But if that is the case, they seem to be keeping it close to the vest. I mean they have admitted this is going to be a close election, right, but you have Joe Biden who was quoted just yesterday in an article saying, 'Look, I’m the only guy that’s beaten Donald Trump. I can do it again.'"

Davis said Biden's allies have pushed this as well and have said Americans were always going to choose normal over "crazy."

Lindsey Davis on "The View"

ABC reporter Linsey Davis joins the hosts of "The View," on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.  (Screenshot/ABC)

POLL SHOWS BIDEN'S LEAD OVER TRUMP SHRINKING IN 2024 MATCHUP AS CONCERNS OVER PHYSICAL FITNESS GROW

"So they kind of have this, like, laissez-faire attitude, 'We got this, don’t worry," Davis said. 

Co-host Sara Haines asked if that was a strategy and cited Vice President Harris' comments on the show in January. Harris said she was "scared as heck" about a Trump victory in 2024. 

Davis said, "You don't want to seem like a nervous Nellie right?" 

"But you do have Harris who is now coming out, really, very much saying we need to have this ceasefire, we need to have it now," she said. "She seems to be coming on that much stronger." 

Kamala Harris campaigns in South Carolina on the eve of the state's Democratic presidential primary

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Orangeburg, S.C. Harris campaigned in the state a day before Democrats' leadoff presidential primary on Saturday. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

‘THE VIEW’ HOSTS CLASH OVER WHETHER BIDEN SHOULD DEBATE TRUMP, WORRY PRESIDENT ‘CAN LOSE’

A New York Times/Siena College poll released on Saturday found Trump leading Biden by 5 points. 

The survey found that 43% of respondents said they would vote for Biden if the election were held today, while 48% said they would vote for Trump. The poll further found that 47% of respondents "strongly disapprove" of Biden's handling of the presidency, in addition to 14% who said they "somewhat disapprove."

Just 17% stated that they "strongly approve" of Biden's handling of the job.

Biden speaks at White House

President Joe Biden speaks to the National Governors Association during an event in the East Room of the White House on Friday, Feb. 23, in Washington.  (AP/Evan Vucci)

Davis interviewed the vice president in July 2023, during which she asked Harris how much her race and gender contributed to her dismal polling.

"Well, there are polls that also say I have great approval ratings," Harris responded during the media appearance. "I think the point that has to be made is that there are attempts to create distractions away from the accomplishments of our administration." 

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.