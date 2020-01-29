Varney highlights 'sharp contrast' as thousands gather for Trump rally amid impeachment battle

Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney highlighted the "sharp contrast" thrown up by President Trump's jam-packed rally in Wildwood, N. J. on Tuesday night, which began hours after his attorneys wrapped up their opening arguments in his Senate impeachment trial.

"The Garden State is deep, deep blue," Varney said Wednesday on Fox Nation's "My Take." "But the president turned a Jersey Beach town into a heartland of Trump's support. He held a rally and his supporters took over. About 100,000 couldn't get into the arena. But they came anyway just to show their raucous support and they showed their intense opposition to Democrats and impeachment. That is the contrast."

VARNEY: THIS VIDEO OF TRUMP SPEAKS FOR ITSELF

An elevated level of enthusiasm was evident in the larger-than-normal crowd inside and outside the Wildwoods Convention Center, as several attendees lined up more than 24 hours before the Tuesday night rally to ensure they would be seated. Hotels closed for the winter were open for business and largely sold out. Bars and restaurants offered drink specials like the "MAGA-Rita" and the "subpoena-colada" -- bringing to life what is normally a ghost town in January.

"The president single-handedly reopened a beach town in the middle of the winter," Varney said.

TRUMP GREETED BY FIRED-UP RALLY CROWD IN NEW JERSEY AMID IMPEACHMENT FIGHT

At the same time, Apple reported a "sensational quarter," Varney added. "Spectacular holiday sales, American technology companies really dominate. And that followed news that consumers feel really good about the economy and their own financial future. And why not? You know the story, plenty of jobs, rising wages, mortgage rates are low. No such thing as inflation, really. You can buy gas for less than two dollars a gallon in 13 states."

"What a contrast with what's going on in our nation's capital," Varney continued. "The impeachment mess drags on. And, yes, you know, it is deliberate.

"The Democrats are determined to keep the smear machine going as long as possible to do maximum damage to the president. No impeachable crime was committed. But the Democrats just can't bottle up the left's hatred of this president."

" A successful presidency attacked by a hate-filled left."

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.