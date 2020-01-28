Trump, in New Jersey, greeted by fired-up rally crowd amid impeachment fight

President Trump was headlining a jam-packed rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Tuesday night, hours after his attorneys wrapped up their opening arguments in his Senate impeachment trial -- and minutes after sources told Fox News that Republicans don't have the votes yet to block additional witnesses who could extend the proceedings.

An elevated level of enthusiasm was evident in the larger-than-normal crowd sizes outside the venue, and Fox News spoke to several attendees who had been waiting more than 24 hours to get inside. Hotels closed for the winter were open for business and largely sold out. Bars and restaurants offered drink specials like the "MAGA-Rita" and the "subpoena-colada" -- bringing to life what is normally a Jersey Shore ghost town in the cold days of January.

The event in blue New Jersey was the capper on a busy day, which also included the historic unveiling of a new Middle East peace plan and a Los Angeles Times report that California Sen. Dianne Feinstein was considering a vote to acquit the president. Feinstein later said she was "misunderstood," and an Axios report accused the Times of having the story "backwards."

The chaotic day unfolded with the backdrop of looming Iowa caucuses next week, marking the first big milestone of the 2020 presidential campaign.

"I was not elected to do small things or shy away from big problems," Trump declared in the East Room of the White House earlier in the day. Later, he announced on Twitter he was off to attend a "Big Rally, in fact, Really Big Rally!"

The setting for the rally was atypical for Trump: a Jersey Shore town where people camped out overnight on the beach to get a spot in line for the rally being held at a boardwalk convention center. Campaign officials touted the raucous crowd, one that did not have many chances to see Trump in person and may draw in voters from the nearby battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Local reports showed the lines started forming Sunday afternoon and had grown to hundreds by early Tuesday morning.

"Welcome to 2 am the night BEFORE [a Trump] rally! Impeach this," Trump campaign Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted, along with a video of bundled-up Trump supporters in American flag-adorned attire.

Cape May County on the southern tip of New Jersey reflected just how much loyalty Trump has commanded with voters outside the industrial heartland. Over 65 percent of its economy has come from tourism. The population has boomed from 90,000 year-round to over 670,000 in July and August.

However, the county has been seen as reliably safe swimming for Republicans — and a Trump event bringing in thousands of guests into a community largely shuttered for winter could be seen as an economic bonus for the hotels, motels and restaurants.

Trump is holding the Tuesday rally along the beach in Wildwood in support of New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who flipped to the Republican party last month after opposing House Democrats' impeachment of the president.

Van Drew claimed over the weekend it was his understanding that 100,000 ticket requests had been submitted, for a venue that typically held 7,500. The actual number of rally attendees has been unclear, though the campaign set up large TVs outside for the overflow crowd to watch.

Trump celebrated Van Drew’s defection as a sign of cracks within the Democratic Party over impeachment, and he was expected to use the New Jersey rally to paint the Senate trial as a purely partisan proceeding, aides said.

"We believe Van Drew personifies a lot of Democrats in this country who have become disillusioned with their party over impeachment," a Trump campaign source told Fox News, saying it will be a big party of the rally.

"South Jersey’s forgotten about sometimes," Van Drew said. He has represented much of South Jersey and planned to accompany Trump Tuesday night — and pocket a presidential endorsement in the process.

The event is a chance to reward Van Drew with a presidential seal of approval, but it likely will resonate beyond the Jersey Shore, drawing in suburban Philadelphia voters at a moment when Pennsylvania is a must-win for the president in 2020, said Seth Grossman, an attorney who ran against Van Drew in 2018 as a pro-Trump Republican.

"He's sending a message that it's OK for Democrats to embrace Trump and Republicans, as opposed to feeling obligated to stay in the Democratic Party," Grossman said.

In Washington, Trump's legal team wrapped up its defense earlier in the day, setting up a 16-hour question period on Wednesday. Although Trump's acquittal by the Republican-controlled Senate is all but assured, his team has tried to minimize the political damage. And, the president apparently was hoping to use impeachment to motivate his political base and independents disenchanted with impeachment to turn out in greater numbers this fall.

Jay Sekulow, one of his lawyers, used his time before the Senate to offer a list of attacks against Trump's perceived foes — from ousted FBI agents to secret federal courts — and to highlight what he saw as politically driven maneuvering by the Democrats to oust the president.

"Danger, danger, danger," he told senators. "That's politics. You're being called upon to remove the duly elected president of the United States. That’s what these articles of impeachment call for."

White House counsel Pat Cipollone, also part of the defense, added: "What they are asking you do is to throw out a successful president on the eve of an election, with no basis, and in violation of the Constitution."

"Why not trust the American people with this decision? Why tear up their ballots?" Cipollone continued. "The election is only months way. The American people are entitled to choose their president."

The lawyers' presentation came a day after liberal Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz presented a lengthy constitutional argument against impeaching Trump.

In a dramatic primetime moment, the liberal constitutional law scholar reiterated that although he voted for Hillary Clinton, he could not find constitutional justification for the impeachment of a president for non-criminal conduct, or conduct that was not at least "akin" to defined criminal conduct.

"I'm sorry, House managers, you just picked the wrong criteria. You picked the most dangerous possible criteria to serve as a precedent for how we supervise and oversee future presidents," Dershowitz told the House Democrats, including head House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Fox News' Kristen Fisher in Wildwood, New Jersey, Judson Berger, Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this report.