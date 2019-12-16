Varney: Video of President Trump at Army-Navy game speaks for itself

CELEBRATING ONE YEAR OF FOX NATION -- FOR A LIMITED TIME, SIGN UP AND GET 35% OFF WITH PROMO CODE: CELEBRATE

"Hope you didn't miss the Army-Navy game this weekend," said Fox Business host Stuart Varney on Fox Nation's "My Take." "It was important not so much as a sporting event, but a political and cultural event. I found it moving."

"So we're going to do something we don't often do in these editorials," continued Varney on his Fox Nation show.

"We're going to run the tape and let the video speak for itself," he said, as video rolled of President Donald Trump's appearance at the 120th football game between the Military Academy at West Point, in New York, and the U.S. Naval Academy, in Annapolis, Md.

The game was held in Philadelphia for the third time. TV footage of the game showed that the President receiving a warm welcome from a cheering crowd. This was Trump's third appearance at the historic rivalry game.

"It's obviously with great pride and great honor to welcome our commander in chief, our president of the United States, President Donald J Trump," said the referee introducing the president for the ceremonial coin toss to begin the game on Saturday.

The crowd's reaction to the president stands in sharp contrast to the scene at Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros in Washington, DC, in October when the president was meet by boos from many of the fans.

"Interesting, though, huh?" observed Varney. "A roar of approval for our president. The anthem sung with spirit by young men and women. It capped off a week of positive news right before the holidays."

"I could compare that to the impeachment mess, but I will not. We'll let the tape speak for itself," he concluded.

