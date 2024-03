Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

CNN senior political commentator Van Jones made a stark pitch to Nikki Haley voters following her primary defeat by former President Trump on Tuesday, stating that if they don’t opt for President Biden there will be "horror across Europe" and that American soldiers will pay for it "with blood."

Van Jones insisted that if Trump were to get in office, the war between Russia and Ukraine would dramatically escalate to the point where American lives are at stake.

The commentator made the claims during a Wednesday morning segment of "CNN Newsroom" after being invited by anchor Jim Acosta to get in the mind of Biden and envision what he would say to get Haley voters to choose him rather than staying with the GOP and voting Trump.

Acosta prompted him, saying, "And Van, what does President Biden need to do at this point to earn those Nikki Haley supporters, bring them into the fold? We saw the Biden campaign putting out a statement from President Biden almost immediately after Nikki Haley walked off that stage in South Carolina. What do you think?"

Jones offered threatening images of war waging across Europe and American soldiers dying in far-off battles, suggesting that was the tone Biden should take towards courting Republicans refusing to support Trump.

He began by stating, "I think he needs to talk to her donors and her supporters and say, ‘If you want to, a year from now, watch Russian tanks rolling through Europe, then, you know, endorse Donald Trump and get on that bandwagon.’"

"But understand, you're going to wake up one morning and you're going to see horror across Europe, you're going to have American soldiers, sailors, having to go over there and do something that we could have done with dollars we have to do with – with blood," he added.

The commentator added that Biden should warn Haley voters that Trump represents continued division and turmoil in America.

He stated, "If you want to continue to see the country being divided and unable to govern itself and treat itself well, get on that Trump train."

Jones has a history of claiming that Republican politicians or conservative institutions have dark designs for Americans.

Last month, he trashed the U.S. Supreme Court after it signaled it would rule that Colorado cannot keep Trump off of its primary ballot, saying, "This is a Supreme Court that seems very strong when it’s time to take rights away from women. Very strong when it’s time to take diversity programs from college kids – very strong. Voting rights away from Americans – very, very strong."

Van Jones famously said after Trump’s victory in 2016 that his voters represented "a white-lash against a black president," referencing former President Barack Obama.