Biden Cover-Up

Van Jones says Democrats need to apologize to the American people if they want to win midterms

The former Obama advisor said the party needs to have 'deep internal reflection' if they want to move forward

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Van Jones says Democrats must apologize to Americans over Biden cover-up Video

Van Jones says Democrats must apologize to Americans over Biden cover-up

CNN commentator Van Jones said the Democratic Party needs to apologize for its role covering former President Joe Biden's condition and then reorganize.

Former Obama advisor and CNN commentator Van Jones called on Democrats to apologize to Americans for misleading them about former President Joe Biden if they want to have a chance at the midterm elections.

Jones appeared on "State of the Union" on Sunday to discuss the revelations in host Jake Tapper’s new book, "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again." In the aftermath of the Democratic Party’s loss in 2024 and newly revealed efforts to cover for Biden’s condition, Tapper asked Jones what the next step for the party should be.

Jones compared the situation to the Democrats after their loss in 2004 and said Democrats need to get "reorganized" like they did back then. First, however, they need to apologize.

CNN'S VAN JONES EMOTIONALLY PRAISES BIDEN AS A 'HERO' WHO 'FELL ON HIS SWORD' BY EXITING 2024 RACE

Van Jones on CNN

Van Jones called on the Democratic Party to apologize and reflect on how to move forward. (Screenshot/CNN)

"There was a deep internal reflection," Jones said. "I do not see that happening."

He added, "Before we get out here and start trying to tell people why they should like us, we need to look in the mirror, reorganize ourselves, get bad people and bad ideas out of the way, and then we will be able to come forward in the midterm. Right now, we need to apologize to the American people that we were part of something that wasn’t on the up and up."

Earlier on, Jones attacked the party for being complicit in what he considered a "crime against the Republic" for refusing to speak out about Biden’s failing mental state despite it being very visible for years.

"The book makes it very, very clear there are people who knew and said nothing," Jones said. "And that is a crime against this Republic. I think the Democrats are going to pay for a long time for being a part of what is now being revealed to be a massive cover-up."

Biden

The Democratic Party has come under fire after books revealed hidden concerns over Biden running for a second term. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

In January, Jones also called out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for claiming that the Democratic Party didn’t mislead the public about whether Biden could serve a second term.

"Look, obviously, you know, a lot was known and wasn’t said and wasn’t shared. Now it’s leaking out all the time anyway. So, look, I think to have any credibility and integrity, people have to quit playing around. Like, Schumer’s nose is going to start growing if he keeps saying stuff like that," Jones said.

Jones made the comments shortly before Biden's team announced that he was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," Biden's team shared in a statement. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone." 

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," the statement said.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.