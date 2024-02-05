US porn star visits Iran despite warnings of possible ‘wrongful detention’ by State Department

An American porn star who has engaged in pro-Palestinian advocacy traveled to Iran despite warnings from the U.S. State Department and the possibility that she could be arrested for her occupation.

Adult film actress Whitney Wright filmed herself walking through Tehran, where she visited the now-abandoned former U.S. embassy that became infamous amid the 1979 hostage crisis, according to the Associated Press.

Wright admitted on social media that the location, which has since been converted into a museum by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, was a place she "HAD to visit."

"I’m sharing exhibits from a museum that are never seen," Wright posted on Instagram. "It’s not an endorsement of the government."

Iran’s parliament voted in favor of a bill in 2007 that could lead to criminal charges, including the death penalty for persons convicted of working in the production of pornographic movies.

The Tasnim news agency, which is believed to have close ties to the Revolutionary Guard, said an anonymous official claimed the government had issued Wright a visa for her trip but was not "aware about the nature of her immoral job."

During a Monday briefing, Nasser Kanaani, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, also said she had no information about the adult entertainment actress.

Wright’s visit came after Iran imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate and women's rights activist Narges Mohammadi. The arrest of the activist has sparked debate about the country’s crackdown on women’s rights following protests related to the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody.

When asked about Wright’s visit to Iran, the U.S. State Department told the Associated Press that Americans are warned to avoid the country and "exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detention."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is a primary driver of instability across the Middle East region, and it has been since 1979," the State Department said. "If Iran actually cared about peace and stability in the Middle East region or the welfare of the people there, it would cease its support for terrorist organizations."

Wright’s visit quickly garnered attention online.

Iranian actor Setareh Pesiani mentioned Wright when criticizing Iran’s mandatory headscarf policy, which led to Amini’s arrest and death.

"You punish people of this country in various methods for removal of hijab but you allow a porn actress to come here for tourism!?" Pesiani said.

Activist Masih Alinejad, who Iran has targeted in assassination and kidnapping attacks, also criticized Wright for her visit.

"We the women of Iran want [to] be like Rosa Parks and not Whitney Wright," Alinejad wrote. "The true warmongers are the agents of the Islamic Republic who will execute you if you be true to yourself."

Wright did not return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.