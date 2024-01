Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former porn star Mia Khalifa recorded herself insulting a Jewish woman after she was confronted outside the Miami Beach Convention Center over her pro-Palestinian stance and strong rhetoric against Israel.

Waiting outside the convention center for the annual Antique Jewelry Fair, the video started with Khalifa standing in front of a woman wearing a white jumpsuit who repeated the phrase "Am Yisrael Chai," a Hebrew term that translates to "The people of Israel live" and is often used to express solidarity among Jewish people.

On social media, Khalifa claimed the woman, walking with her son, followed her through the lobby and called her slurs the entire time she was waiting for an UberPool outside the venue.

"She's a vendor- something she made abundantly clear so I guess this is what her business stands for," Khalifa wrote.

THE CELEBS WHO FACED SEVERE BACKLASH FOR SPEAKING OUT FOR OR AGAINST ISRAEL: ‘THE STAKES ARE SUDDENLY HIGH’

The alleged slurs were not captured on video, which showed Khalifa begin by asking the son if he was "proud" of his mom.

The woman then approached Khalifa and showed off a necklace that held a pendant with the Hebrew symbol for life.

"Am Yisrael Chai. You see that?" the woman asked.

"You waiting for the bus? Cus [sic] I'm waiting for my valet," Khalifa replied.

After a short conversation with her son, the woman approaches Khalifa closely from behind again and softly repeats the Hebrew phrase.

"She got real quiet now—get away from me. Your breath smells awful, oh my god. You smell like knock-off falafel," Kahlifa said as she covered her nose in disgust.

Khalifa then walked away down the street while the woman waved to her and said, "Bye, Am Yisrael Chai."

The video was posted by the 30-year-old porn star on social media alongside the caption, "The Zionists are losing the plot."

THESE CELEBRITIES HAVE SPOKE OUT IN SUPPORT OF PALESTINIANS AMID HAMAS TERROR

Khalifa, a Lebanese-American performer who was once PornHub's highest-ranked adult star and famously received threats from ISIS for wearing a hijab while shooting a sex scene, has long referred to Israel as an "Apartheid" state.

On October 7, as the unprecedented attack by Hamas against Israel began to unfold, Khalifa wrote, "Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal."

She also reposted a message that said, "Babe wake up Palestine is getting liberated," and mocked video of Israelis fleeing from attackers.

Khalifa reposted anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian messages throughout the multipronged terrorist attack that left hundreds dead. Khalifa celebrated as terrifying videos, which included footage of Hamas kidnapping women and children while groups of young partygoers were tied up and taken into Gaza, shocked most onlookers.

Khalifa also shared an image of armed Palestinian terrorists and wrote, "This is a renaissance painting," and has been trashing American celebrities who express support for Israel.

HOLLYWOOD STARS ‘AFRAID OF THE BACKLASH’ IF THEY SIDE WITH ISRAEL OVER PALESTINIANS, JEWISH CRITIC SAYS

Khalifa has doubled down on any backlash along the way.

"I'd say supporting Palestine has lost me business opportunities, but I'm more angry at myself for not checking whether or not I was entering into business with Zionists. My bad," she wrote.

Shortly after that, Khalifa was terminated by Playboy over her comments.

In an email addressed to Playboy's creator community, the company said it made the decision to "terminate Playboy's relationship with Mia Khalifa, including deleting Mia's Playboy channel on our creator platform."

"Over the past few days, Mia has made disgusting and reprehensible comments celebrating Hamas' attacks on Israel and the murder of innocent men, women and children," Playboy wrote. "At Playboy, we encourage free expression and constructive political debate, but we have a zero tolerance policy for hate speech. We expect Mia to understand that her words and actions have consequences."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Khalifa did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.