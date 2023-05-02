US medical journal slammed for publishing paper saying med students should be racially segregated

One prominent physician and healthcare activist has started a petition calling out The New England Journal of Medicine to apologize for recently publishing a paper arguing that medical students should be placed in racially segregated groups so they could learn better.

"Do No Harm" healthcare activist group leader Dr. Stanley Goldfarb created the petition in recent days urging the prestigious U.S. medical journal to apologize for published the "illiberal and extremist article."

Goldfarb also condemned the proposed racial segregation of med students as "morally abhorrent."

The medical professional and activist’s petition came in the wake of the journal publishing a paper composed by seven University of California, San Francisco researchers, doctors and students which proposed the idea.

Published on April 27, the paper argued that splitting up students by race and skin color would allow Black students to work in more cohesive, less "white centered" academic environments, without being traumatized by white students.

The research paper stated, "Pedagogical approaches often center White learners and ignore the differential impact of content on BIPOC learners (Black, Indigenous, or people of color) with personal experiences of racism that are nuanced and have been informed by interactions and observations over their lifetimes.

It added that Black students studying next to White students can "be retraumatizing, resulting in imposter syndrome, heightened anxiety, and a reduced sense of belonging."

The paper also argued that developing such methods of segregated study dismantles the "structural racism" put in medical education programs for the sake of benefiting "white learners."

It stated, "Founded on legacies of colonialism and racism, medical education has historically centered White learners and continues to perpetuate structural racism."

Goldfarb, whose "Do No Harm" organization exists to "'protect healthcare from a radical, divisive, and discriminatory ideology," created a petition demanding the journal to apologize for publishing the paper.

Goldfarb called the paper "illiberal and extremist" and slammed the journal, claiming, "It is difficult to understand how such offensive language made it past the gatekeepers of this prestigious institution."

He then blasted the journal for publishing such a paper, while also promoting research on doctors and staff leaving the medical industry, saying perhaps people are leaving because of such anti-racist initiatives.

He asked, "Have you considered the possibility that divisive and highly politicized pieces such as this might be worsening this crisis, in addition to moving medical education toward segregation?"

Lastly, Dr. Goldfarb condemned the "extremist" idea as "morally abhorrent" and claimed it would most like face federal charges.